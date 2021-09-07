Emily Kristine Pedersen is looking forward to teasing her boyfriend, who is Danielle Kang's caddie, after she beat Kang in the Solheim Cup Singles match

“I Get To Tease Him A Little Bit” – Emily Kristine Pedersen Thrilled After Defeating Boyfriend

Emily Kristine Pedersen faced her boyfriend, Olly Brett, in the final Monday Singles match of the Solheim Cup, as Brett caddied for American Danielle Kang.

Pedersen won one up against Kang, though Europe had already been confirmed victors of the Solheim Cup as the final match headed into the last few holes.

Speaking to reporters after her match against Kang had finished, Pedersen said that facing her boyfriend on the opposite team was strange, but her win means she can now tease him.

“I mean, it’s always a bit strange, but at the end of the day we’re out there to do a job,” said Pedersen, “I know it’s nothing personal, and he knows the same.

“I want to win, and I get to tease him a little bit more tonight.”

Olly Brett has been Kang’s caddie since late 2017, and was a part of four her five LPGA Tour titles.

Despite his allegiances to Kang though, Emily Pedersen expected her boyfriend to come to the European team party, even after defeating him.

“I think he’ll be allowed to come,” the Dane said.

Europe won the 2021 Solheim Cup with an eventual 15-13 score line, but Matilda Castren secured victory with her one up win against Lizette Salas while five other games were still playing.

Emily Kristine Pedersen was only through 15 when she knew of her team’s triumph, but remained focussed to beat Danielle Kang and Olly Brett.

“It was a bit of a fight because after 15 I knew we’d won, and I just wanted to go celebrate with everyone, so I just really had to collect myself,” Pedersen told reporters.

“But it felt really good to hole that last putt.”

Her last putt meant she matched Kang’s birdie to win the game one up, after the American had recovered a three-hole deficit heading into the 18th.

“I just really had to collect myself on the last three because I could see them and I could hear the ‘oles’ and I just wanted to celebrate, but it was nice to get it done.”