Emily Kristine Pedersen To Play Against Boyfriend In Solheim Cup

Emily Kristine Pedersen will play against her long-time boyfriend, Olly Brett, in Monday’s singles at the Solheim Cup, with Brett caddying for the United States’ Danielle Kang.

Pedersen and Kang play each other in the final singles match on Monday at Inverness Club, meaning the victor of their match could crown either Europe or the USA winners of the 2021 Solheim Cup.

This is the second time this tournament that Pedersen will have faced her boyfriend and Kang, after the Dane and Charley Hull beat Kang and Austin Ernst with a 3&2 victory in the Sunday fourball.

Pedersen also played against her boyfriend when he was on the bag for the American in August 2020, at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open.

Pedersen said at the time: “It was a little weird. Because normally when he’s there and we play, we chat a lot, and I don’t think we said anything to each other today.

“They make a good team and I respect the work. At the end of the day, this is my job and it’s his job and we are both professionals. We just to learn to deal with it. I think the first time is always a little odd.”

Olly Brett has caddied for Kang since late 2017, and helped in four of her five LPGA Tour wins.

The pair have a good working relationship, which Emily Kristine Pedersen will hope to get the better of come the end of play on Monday.

Europe are leading 9-7 heading into the final day, though there are still the 12 singles matches.

Europe took an early lead on Saturday by winning three-and-a-half of the four available points in the foursomes, before the teams shared two points apiece during the Saturday fourball.

USA then won the Sunday foursomes 3-1, while the Sunday fourball ended with Europe winning two-and-half points compared to the United States’ one-and-a-half.

Pedersen’s and Kang’s match begins at 13:55pm ET (18:55 BST).