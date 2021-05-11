The world number one has withdrawn from this week's AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch.

Dustin Johnson A Doubt For PGA Championship After Knee Injury

World Number One Dustin Johnson is a doubt for next week’s PGA Championship, after withdrawing from this weekend’s AT&T Byron Nelson with a knee injury.

Johnson stated that his withdrawal relates to a knee injury that he has consistently suffered with, and for which he had arthroscopic surgery on in September 2019.

“Unfortunately, the knee discomfort I occasionally experience has returned”, Johnson explained in a statement.

“After consultation with my team and trainers, I feel it is best that I remain at home and focus on my rehabilitation work.

“I am not pleased about this situation, as I was really looking forward to playing this week”.

This is the third event in 2021 that Johnson has withdrawn from pre-tournament, following the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am and the Valero Texas Open.

However, Johnson’s statement coincided with video footage emerging of him backflipping off of a boat into the sea last weekend.

While there’s no guarantee that this has reignited Johnson’s knee problem, his preparation, and most importantly his involvement, for the second Major of the season is in doubt.

The American has never won the PGA Championship, though he has finished T2 two years in a row in 2019 and 2020.

Last year he held the 54 hole lead, but for the fourth time in his Major career he failed to win.

Taking place at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course, Johnson finished T48 when playing the course for the 2012 PGA Championship.

To compound his doubted involvement, Johnson’s form of late hasn’t produced anything reflective of his OWGR status, with five finishes outside of the top 25 in his last six starts.

His last performance saw him finish T48 at the Valspar Championship, as he misses out on this weekend’s AT&T Byron Nelson.