South Korean Hyo Joo Kim produced a stunning final round of eight-under-par to claim the HSBC Women's World Championship by just one stroke.

Hyo Joo Kim Wins Dramatic HSBC Women’s World Championship

Kim had started her day a whopping five shots back of overnight leader Xiyu Lin, but eight birdies in an 11 hole stretch meant she would claw herself into contention.

With Kim’s nearest challenger Hannah Green making a hole-out eagle at the 14th, and then a birdie at the 16th, it seemed that the South Korean would just miss out on her fourth LPGA Tour title.

But Green would rue two costly closing bogeys on the 17th and 18th to miss out on the title by just a single shot.

Starting the final round, Kim made four consecutive pars to sit four shots back of overnight leader Lin and seven time Major champion Inbee Park.

Despite the gap to the leaders, the 25-year-old would go on a simply sensational run of golf, making birdies at the fifth, sixth, eighth and ninth to reach the turn in 32.

Further birdies followed at the 11th, 12th and 14th as Kim moved into a tie at the top of the leaderboard with Park.

At the very next hole, the par-3 15th, she would make yet another birdie, rolling in an eight-foot putt to take the solo lead.

With Kim now in front, a new challenger was breaking out from the pack. Australian, Hannah Green had been going along quietly during her round, with two birdies meaning she sat two behind Kim.

But a stunning wedge shot from the fairway on the 14th dropped into the hole to put her into a tie with the South Korean.

A birdie then followed at the par-5 16th to put Green top of the leaderboard, and with Kim safely in the clubhouse at 17-under-par, the Australian would need to par her two remaining holes to win.

But the 24-year-old would bogey the par-3 17th and then the par-4 closing hole to finish one shot back of Kim.