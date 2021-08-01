Daniel Gavins produced a final round 65 to claim the men's trophy, whilst Pajaree Anannarukarn would defeat Emma Talley in a playoff to win the women's event.

Daniel Gavins And Pajaree Anannarukarn Claim Maiden Titles At ISPS HANDA World Invitational

Men’s

It was an emotional weekend for Gavins, who contemplated “taking the weekend off” to focus on the Challenge Tour.

Now, the 30-year-old is a European Tour champion after carding a final round 65 to claim the biggest win of his career.

It looked all the while that David Horsey was going to secure his fifth European Tour title, but a four-over-par back nine meant he would finish one shot back of his fellow countryman.

Starting the round seven shots back of overnight leader, Jordan Smith, Gavins started his front nine perfectly with three birdies moving him into contention behind the leaders.

Related: Xander Schauffele Wins Incredible Olympic Gold Medal

With Smith struggling over the final day, Gavins would carry on his momentum, holing some superb putts over the back nine to set the clubhouse target of 13-under-par.

However, he was still well back of Horsey, who, had produced three birdies and just one bogey over the front nine to sit two strokes ahead heading into the back.

But the 36-year-old would capitulate, with a bogey at the 11th being followed by a double bogey at the par-4 13th.

Some solid pars followed, with Horsey needing a birdie at the last to win the event overall. However, the Englishman would lose his tee shot off the par-5 18th, with a bogey leading to a 12-under-par tournament total, and a one shot deficit to Gavins.

Speaking after his round, Gavins said: “I can’t believe it. I was like seven behind going into the last round. I’m just speechless, I don’t know what to say. I was a little nervous before, but I just tried to shoot as well as I could today.

“I really didn’t think I had a chance of winning today, so there was probably a little bit less pressure there. I’ve been playing well, but I was going to have a week off due to their being a lot of Challenge Tour events coming up. This will take a while to sink in. What an amazing day!”

Related: How Niall Horan Is Helping To Change The Game Of Golf

Women’s

In the women’s event, it would be Pajaree Anannarukarn who claimed her first LPGA title, with the Thai defeating Emma Talley at the second playoff hole.

The 22-year-old had started her round well, with three birdies in five holes putting her into a share of the lead with Talley.

However, a costly triple bogey at the 7th seemed to derail her chances of a maiden LPGA Tour title. She would respond perfectly though, with a chip-in at the next being followed by another birdie at the 9th.

Her nearest rival kept applying the pressure though, with Talley birdieing the 8th to take a two shot lead going into the back nine.

As the back nine ebbed and flowed, it would be the 22-year-old who struck back, with her one-under-par back nine good enough for a playoff as Talley struggled to a one-over-par back nine.

In the playoff, the duo parred the first to halve, before Anannarukarn took the advantage at the second with her lay-up in a much easier position.

Related: Women’s Olympic Golf Field

With Talley failing to find the green with her fourth shot, the Thai rolled her long range effort to just under 10-feet, and with the American in for a bogey, Anannarukarn would have a putt to seal victory.

Hitting yet another laser like putt, the 22-year-old secured her first LPGA Tour title to much fanfare from her fellow players.

“I want to really thank everyone and those that have believed in me right at the beginning. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them.

“After the triple bogey I just told myself keep trying and do the best that you can, but I was really surprised how I handled my nerves. It’s such a special memory.”