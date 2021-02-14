Daniel Berger produced an eagle at the last hole for a round of the day 65 to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Daniel Berger Wins At Pebble Beach

Berger had double bogeyed the last hole in his third round to drop two shots behind overnight leader Jordan Spieth.

But an eagle at the second, and two birdies at the fourth and sixth put the American top of the leaderboard.

A bogey at the eighth, meant a three-under-par front nine and a one shot deficit to leader Nate Lashley heading into the final nine holes.

Berger is in the form of his life however, and a birdie at the 10th and 14th kept the pressure on leader Lashley.

As Lashley began to crack under the pressure, Berger didn’t, producing three solid pars before two huge blows at the final hole put him onto the green, facing an eagle putt for victory.

Needing two putts for the win, Berger holed his 30-foot-putt for eagle and a two-shot margin over fellow countryman, Maverick McNealy.

Speaking to Sky Sports after his round, Berger said: “I feel I got a bit of revenge on the 18th. I knew it was going to be a tight finish, but I stepped up there and hit a great drive and probably the best 3-wood I’ve ever hit in my life with the putt being the icing on the cake.

“It’s so hard to win out here, I feel like everything has to come together to win and I was able to do that this week”. He added.

Nearest challenger, McNealy, produced the best finish of his PGA Tour career, as a final round 66 put the American into solo second.

The 25-year-old’s best finish previously came at Pebble Beach last year, but five birdies on his back nine meant a 16-under-par total for the American.

Nate Lashley hadn’t won on the PGA Tour since 2019, but four birdies on his front nine meant a one shot lead going into the back nine.

A tap-in birdie at the 11th kept his momentum going, but disaster struck on the 16th, as a costly four-putt dropped the American out of contention.

Overnight leader Jordan Spieth enjoyed another positive week, as a final round 70 meant another top five finish for the three time Major champion.

The American would rue another poor start to his final round though, as a level-par front nine dropped Spieth to far back to contend over the final nine holes.

Spieth was joined in third by fellow American Patrick Cantlay, who constructed a four-under-par round 68.

The 28-year-old shot a tied course record in his first round on Thursday, and rounds of 73, 70 & 68 meant another top 10 finish for the American.

Paul Casey continued his great form as he pushes for a Ryder Cup place.

The Englishman produced five birdies and only one bogey for a final round 68 to put him into a tie for fifth.