The pair's split was announced in January to the surprise of the golf world

Claude Harmon Opens Up On Brooks Koepka Split

The golfing world was surprised to hear of the split between Brooks Koepka and his long-time coach Claude Harmon III in January.

Harmon oversaw Koepka‘s rise from Challenge Tour player to World No.1, with the American winning four Majors under Harmon’s stewardship.

The duo seem to have split amicably, with Harmon, who still coaches World No.1 Dustin Johnson, clearly holding no hard feelings.

“I just got fired by Brooks Koepka, I was with Brooks for eight years,” the American said on the Filthy Lipout Podcast.

“You know, I think you get players that say ‘Listen I’m just tired of hearing the same thing’ and I’ve always been one that would say, ‘Well listen, I’m not gonna make stuff up, I can try and tell you something different but we kind of know what you do as a player and if you’ve had success.’

“You know Brooks had an eight year run of some incredible golf and I think Brooks is at a stage of his career having gone through an injury where maybe he wants to hear something different and that kind of stuff happens.”

Koepka apparently told Harmon face-to-face at The Floridian, where Harmon teaches, that they would no longer be working together.

This came just three days after The Masters, where Koepka was T7th.

“I love Claude, we had a great run and he’s still family to me, but unfortunately we’re not working together anymore,” Koepka said in a statement to GolfWeek in January.

The American recently won his eighth PGA Tour title at the Waste Management Phoenix Open

Harmon chats about numerous topics on the Filthy Lipout podcast, from growing up with a Masters champion as his grandad to some amazing Tiger Woods stories to working with Dustin Johnson and much more.

There’s also some superb insight on Koepka’s work with DJ and the pair’s rise to the top together.

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Anchor