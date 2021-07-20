Who will win the Cazoo Open at Celtic Manor?

Cazoo Open Golf Betting Tips 2021

It’s all a bit After the Lord Mayor’s Show-ish after that scintillating Open at Royal St George’s where a 32,000 crowd thrilled to young Collin Morikawa’s masterclass on how to win at links golf even if they had backed Louis Oosthuizen or Jordan Spieth.

Like Ben Curtis 18 years before him, the Californian triumphed on first sight of St George’s, an often-baffling course many thought took plenty of knowing, and was a 40/1 winner for punters prepared to overlook his 71st in Scotland the previous Sunday.

The 2020 PGA champion used the experience to adapt his putting stroke to greens slower than he is used to in the States and work on the sort of off-green tricks that are unique to links golf.

The result was a 15-under 265, the lowest score ever recorded in RSG Opens, to land his second Major in just eight attempts and a 10/1 quote to take Gold at next week’s Olympic golf in Japan.

Several in this week’s field for the Cazoo Open at Celtic Manor – the new name for the Wales Open – played at St George’s with South Africa’s Justin Harding and England’s Aaron Rai the best in 19th place.

Harding was a serious contender after shooting a brace of 67s but fell away on the weekend. A winner in Kenya early in the year and fifth more recently in Munich, he’s favourite in my book, rather than the two ahead of him in the betting, Matt Wallace and Sam Horsfield.

Rai beat a strong Scottish Open field last year, taking down the redoubtable Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff, but has struggled to build on that. He looks ready to bloom again, that good Open performance being preceded by 12th at the Irish Open.

Wallace is a four-time winner but not since 2018, Horsfield won two last year including on this week’s course in the Celtic Classic, his second success in three weeks. But although there have been good weeks since he is not the most consistent.

As a course winner, Sam gets the benefit of the doubt. He could win this by a mile given his potential but is not improving as quickly as many hoped.

Last year’s Wales Open winner on the 7315-yard par 71 TwentyTen course, so named because it was built to host the 2010 Ryder Cup, was Romain Langasque who isn’t defending but third-placed Matthew Jordan is coming into the week in good nick.

The Wirral man has posted three consecutive top-20s in better grade, 12th in Ireland, 17th in Munich and 18th at the Scottish, a big leap from earlier form, and is well worth an interest.

One who is really on a high is lofty German Matthias Schmid, who won the Silver Medal as top amateur at the Open and makes his pro debut here. Schmid’s second-round 65 equalled the record for lowest Open score by an amateur.

He had earlier indicated he is going to make a good living when 14th as an invitee to the BMW in Munich and wouldn’t it be magical if he could win on his pro bow. Schmid is worth a small interest at 66/1.

South African Daniel Van Tonder, who started with rounds of 68 and 66 at RSG, Jack Senior, Calum Hill, Richie Ramsay and five-time Japan Tour-winning American Chan Kim also merit mentions in a tricky week that will be warm but showery.

