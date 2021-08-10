Cazoo Classic Golf Betting Tips 2021

Who will emerge victorious at the London Club this week?

The Cazoo Classic, the new name for the English Open, could see back-to-back European Tour victories for the Scots provided they have stopped celebrating Grant Forrest’s edge-of-the-seat Hero Open triumph by Thursday.

Big-hitting Forrest is in the field but he may have inspired compatriot David Law to land his second victory on the European Tour.

Law looked a very solid golfer when fourth on Sunday, his best finish since winning the Vic Open in Australia in early 2019, and has settled into a super-consistent run of eight straight cuts made.

They feature a series of decent finishes, the best of which, until Fairmont St Andrews, had been seventh at the European Open in Hamburg.

Of course, he won’t be on home soil this week as we’re off to the Nicklaus-designed Heritage course at the London Club, which isn’t in London but a mile or two from Brand’s Hatch in Ash, Kent.

He preceded Sunday’s fourth with top-20s in Sweden and the Cazoo Open at Celtic Manor – those Cazoo guys are sponsoring everywhere, even the Derby – and the opposition this week, headed by Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger still harbouring hopes of making a Ryder Cup debut at Whistling Straits next month, is far from frightening.

Neither Law nor Wiesberger had played the Heritage, a par 72 measuring 7208 yards, before this week but this is its first appearance on the main tour since the 2009.

The 2014 Match Play was staged at the London Club’s other course, the International.

Law’s fellow Aberdonian Richie Ramsay put up a good show in the Hero to continue a decent run that started with fourth at the Irish Open and 15th at the Scottish.

He shouldn’t be too far away but Calum Hill will be licking his wounds after tamely letting go of the lead in Fife, having looked the most likely winner for much of the week.

That is not the first time he has buckled under pressure but the more he gets used to being in contention, the easier it will become.

Unlike Richard Bland, who is one of the favourites this week, this stylish swinger will surely not need 478 attempts to crack it.

One who certainly won’t is Sweden’s Vincent Norrman who continues to impress.

The 23-year-old has played only five times on the European Tour and finished fifth, tenth, 11th and 14th in four of those.

Although 2008 is old, old form, it is worth mentioning that Ross Fisher won that year’s European Open on this week’s course by seven shots over Sergio Garcia.

Positive mental associations with a course could bring about a Ross renaissance even if his 2021 results say otherwise.

It was good to see Lucas Bjerregaard in contention last week – it’s a long time between drinks since the 2019 Dunhill Links champion sparkled – but great putting and scrambling couldn’t quite make up for some wild tee-to-green play and more evidence than one tenth place is needed before investing in the dashing Dane.

Victor Perez has to find something quickly if the Dundee-based Frenchman is to catch Ryder Cup captain Harrington’s eye and there won’t be any easier opportunities than this.

It’s a long time since he was fourth in Saudi and ninth at Sawgrass.

I would rather be on Sihwan Kim, top-ten in two of his last three outings, or Shubhankar Sharma, who looks to be emerging from the long slump that has followed those two early wins.

His 16th in Scotland followed fair efforts in Wales and Northern Ireland.

