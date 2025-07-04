'Any Of The Important Putts That I’ve Ever Had, Eyes Were Always Closed' - PGA Tour Pro Reveals Unique Putting Routine

While many will have heard of a putting drill where you close your eyes to get a feel for distance, but PGA Tour pro Joe Highsmith actually admits to putting with his eyes shut in the big leagues.

We've seen all sorts of different methods over the years, with players like Jordan Spieth look at the hole and not the ball on short putts - but nothing like Highsmith.

In fact, he says "any of the important putts that I’ve ever had, eyes were always closed" when he discussed his unusual routine on the greens.

The 25-year-old has had a breakthrough season on the PGA Tour with his maiden victory coming at the Cognizant Classic in March.

So could his secret weapon be that he closes his eyes for any important putts he has to make? He told the PGA Tour about how and why he does what he does.

After his unique putting habit was a topic of discussion on the No Laying Up podcast, Highsmith revealed all when asked by the PGA Tour social team.

"I know the No Laying Up guys just released a clip talking about me putting with my eyes closed and yeah, I've done that for quite a long time now," said Highsmith.

"I don't know exactly when it started but my very first pro event was a PGA Tour Canada event and I had a 15 footer for eagle on 18 to get into a playoff and eyes were definitely shut for that one.

"Looking back over my golfing life, any of the important putts that I’ve ever had, eyes were always closed for sure."

And Highsmith had an interesting explanation for his closed eye putting routine - saying he can focus more on the actual stroke when he gets rids of the visual aspect of making the putt.

"Maybe it's like a nerve coping mechanism in a way," he added. "If I'm looking at the ball and I see the hole right there I think it just makes it difficult if you have that whole visual aspect.

"When I shut my eyes then I can just focus on making a stroke and take the results out of it and just try to put a good stroke on the ball."

Whether Highsmith has created a new craze that will be taking over the PGA Tour is one thing, but you may spot a few amateurs at the weekend trying to make the odd putt with their eyes shut just in case he's on to something.