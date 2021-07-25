Cameron Champ overcame dehydration during his final round to secure his third PGA Tour title at the 3M Open.



Cameron Champ Claims Third PGA Tour Title At 3M Open

The American, who was seen crouching down on a few occasions during the scorching heat of the final round, overcame dehydration to secure a two shot victory.

Coming into the event, Champ had registered 11 missed cuts in 21 events. Watching his blemish-free round though, you really wouldn’t have thought it.

“I was just super dehydrated, I could tell in my arms because my veins had nothing in them, so I was just trying to drink as much water and I got a Gatorade on 16 that kind of kept me going,” said Champ.

Starting the round two shots back of the overnight leader, Cameron Tringale, there were 28 players within five shots of the top spot.

But Champ would strike early, birdieing the opening hole and then nearly holing his approach shot at the par-4 5th hole.

A further birdie followed at the 8th, with the 26-year-old cruising to a front nine 32.

With Champ flying, his nearest rival, Louis Oosthuizen, was carrying on his superb form, with seven birdies and two bogies securing a five-under-par 65.

Playing the last, the South African was extremely unlucky not to find the bottom of the cup with his approach, his lob wedge lipping out from a near 100 yards.

With Oosthuizen in the clubhouse at 13-under-par, Champ would birdie the 16th to extend his lead to two shots with two holes to play.

A steady par at the 17th looked to almost guarantee the title for the 26-year-old. That was until he questionably pulled out his driver on the par-5 18th.

That decision looked to be costly as he pulled his tee shot miles left, coming to rest in the thick rough.

Chipping out, Champ failed to find the fairway, with his third shot only advancing 100 yards or so down the 18th.

Faced with 127-yards to the hole, the American was relying on the weakest part of his game, but once again, you wouldn’t have thought it, with his stunning sand-wedge spinning back to near gimme range.

Tapping in the par putt, Champ would secure a two shot victory and his first win since the 2019 Safeway Open.

Speaking after his win, Champ said: “We had about a buck-25 and it was slightly helping so I thought I would hit a nice 56 and it was just a perfect yardage with the wind. So, that was definitely nice to have a two-footer to finish it off.

“Anything is possible no matter how deep you get. It’s been a very rough patch for me from January till June, but the last few weeks have been really good for me personally.

“I just think I’m in a much better headspace with life itself. I’m just enjoying myself out here and I’ve got amazing family back home and I’m just super grateful.”