The big-hitting American posted a video of his quarantine training to his YouTube channel

WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau’s Brutal Training Regime

Bryson DeChambeau has given the golfing world a glimpse into the training regime he committed to during quarantine, as he transformed his physique in a bid to overpower some of the best courses in the world.

In the aftermath of a T4 finish at the 2019 Shriners Open, the American stated he was going to take some time off and “come back next year and look like a different person.”

It was a bold statement at the time but, true to his word, the man nicknamed ‘The Scientist’ did return the following year accompanied by an extra 20 pounds of muscle.

And the 27-year-old has now shared a video to his YouTube channel, showing off some clips of his intense workouts. You can check it out below:

In the video, the big-hitting American can be seen doing a mixture of strength and mobility exercises to ensure he is flexible enough to manoeuvre that weight around at such extreme speeds.

As a result, DeChambeau now regularly hits ball speeds of 200mph and beyond in practice, which has led to instances where tournament range facilities have had to be extended in order to keep his drives on property.

And for all that he is a divisive character, there is no doubt bulking up has paid dividends. The current world No 6 has won three times since his big revelation, including his first major title at the 2020 US Open and his most recent victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

He followed that with another strong showing at the Players Championship before coming unstuck at Augusta National, finishing a disappointing T46 at this year’s Masters.

However, for those that question his methods, one question mark still lingers and likely will for some time. Will his body be able to cope with these demands in the long run?