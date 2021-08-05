Bryson DeChambeau On Covid-19 Vaccine: “I Don’t Need It”

The World No.7 doesn't plan on getting the Covid-19 vaccine any time soon, despite a recent positive test

Bryson DeChambeau returns to competitive action this week at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational after missing out on the Olympics due to a positive Covid-19 test.

Bryson says he lost 10lbs with Covid and has also lost around 5mph swing speed with his driver.

The Golfing Scientist experienced congestion, fatigue and coughing spurts after testing positive and revealed that he hasn’t had the vaccine yet and doesn’t plan to any time soon.

“The thing is, the vaccine doesn’t necessarily prevent it from happening,” the 2020 US Open champion told Golf Channel.

“That’s where for me, I’m young enough, I’d rather give it to people that need it.

“I don’t need it. I’m healthy. I’m a young individual that will continue to be healthy and continue to work on my health.

“But I don’t think that taking a vaccine away from someone that could need it is a good thing.”

Mass pre-tournament testing for Covid-19 has now stopped on the PGA Tour as of the 3M Open last month

On-site testing is still available at tournaments if players have symptoms, and the PGA Tour says it may still conduct periodic testing.

DeChambeau also spoke about missing Tokyo 2020, where he was replaced by Patrick Reed for Team USA.

“I didn’t feel anything because I wasn’t playing in it. It didn’t matter. It was sad when I tested positive,” he said.

“And then after that, my brain just shifted into a place where, okay, I wasn’t in the Olympics. It is what it is.”