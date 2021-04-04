The four-time Major champion is still listed in the field for the Masters and was seen hitting balls at Augusta National on Sunday.

Brooks Koepka Seen Preparing For Masters

Despite having surgery on the 16th March to deal with a right knee cap dislocation and ligament damage, it seems that Brooks Koepka is eyeing a return at Augusta National.

The 30-year-old was apparently seen on Sunday afternoon hitting balls at Augusta National, then putting on the practice green for 10 minutes before heading out onto the course for some practice holes.

The four-time Major champion is currently ranked 12th in the world and finished in a tie for second in his last event at the WGC-Workday Championship at the end of February. He did miss the Players Championship and Honda Classic.

Koepka has been plagued with multiple injuries of late. After the 2019 Tour Championship, the American had to undergo a stem cell treatment. He then returned to the course to only reinjure the knee at a tournament in South Korea.

Despite the injury riddled year, Koepka managed to win an emotional Phoenix Open at the start of February this year, his eighth PGA Tour victory and first since the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black.

Now being seen at Augusta National, it seems that Koepka has his eyes on a return at the Masters, an event he has had great success at previously.

In the previous two years, the four-time Major champion has managed two top-10 finishes, finishing runner-up in 2019 to Tiger Woods.

With Jon Rahm now likely to be featuring at the Masters after the birth of his son on Sunday. Koepka will be hoping to join him when the event starts on Thursday.

