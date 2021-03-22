The American looks to be a doubt for The Masters after another knee surgery

Brooks Koepka Undergoes Surgery On Right Knee

Brooks Koepka is a doubt for The Masters after having surgery for a right knee cap dislocation and ligament damage.

Ever since his fourth Major victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, Koepka has battled with injuries and the struggle looks to be continuing.

We thought he may have turned a corner after his brilliant Waste Management Pheonix Open win in February, but just five weeks later he was undergoing surgery again.

The four-time Major winner had a procedure on his left knee in September 2019 following the Tour Championship, and he is yet to be injury-free since.

He has struggled with a hip injury too, and this time it is his other knee.

“Only 1 way to go from here,” Koepka posted on social media, with images from a hospital bed and on crutches.

The American had surgery on 16th March in California, having not played since the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession.

It was for “a right knee cap dislocation and ligament damage,” according to GolfWeek.

“Whatever my body says, I’m going to listen,” Koepka told GolfWeek on his Masters chances.

Koepka has already missed the Players Championship and his near-hometown event at the Honda Classic.

It remains to be seen when he returns to action.

The former World No.1 is currently 12th in the Official World Golf Ranking, having won and recorded a T2nd already in 2021.

He has recently split with long-time coach Claude Harmon III, who revealed that he was sacked by Koepka.