Brendan Lawlor Set To Become World Number One After Second-Consecutive Victory

Brendan Lawlor is poised to top the World Ranking for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD) after winning his second tournament on the EDGA European Tour in as many weeks

Brendan Lawlor picked up his second win in back-to-back weeks on the 2021 EDGA European Tour with victory at the ISPS HANDA World Disability Invitational at Massereene Golf Club.

The 22-year-old officially hosted the tournament too, with his performance in Northern Ireland ensuring he lived up to the headline billing.

Brendan Lawlor, who has Ellis-Van Creveld syndrome, a disability characterised by a shorter stature and shorter limbs, is now set to climb to Number One of the World Ranking for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD) for the first time in his career when the rankings are released this Wednesday.

The Irishman produced two three-under 67 rounds to win the tournament with a six-stroke victory over Italy’s Tomasso Perrino, the runner-up to Lawlor once again after his second-place finish at last week’s EDGA Cazoo Open.

“It was an unbelievable day again,” Lawlor said following his victory.

“It was a dream of mine from day one to go to World Number One, since this journey started three years ago.

“I climbed the rankings pretty quickly and we’ve changed a lot of lives in that time and I’ve changed my own life too – it’s a full time job now.

“The pinnacle would be to reach World Number One and hopefully now I can stay there as long as Tiger Woods did!

“This week is bringing so many people into the game and that’s what we’re trying to do, these guys will hopefully make a living soon and we’ll keep striving.”

Emotional at the prospect that he’ll achieve his dream of becoming ranked the best in the world, Lawlor is also clearly thankful that the EDGA is growing to such an extent that players can now turn professional.

“The European Tour, ISPS HANDA, Modest! Golf – I have to thank them for giving us a chance to showcase the wonderful game.”

Modest! Golf Management manages Lawlor, and is co-founded by global pop start Niall Horan, who was in attendance to watch Brendan produce his second win in as many weeks.

Horan commented: “I’m so proud of him and when they announce him as World Number One this week, it’s going to be a proud moment.

“He’s been waiting his whole life to get there and here he is at a very young age, with this trophy in his hand again and hopefully the World Number One title this week and nobody deserves it more than him.”

Lawlor’s win at the EDGA Cazoo Open means that he had already qualified for the EDGA Dubai Finale in November, held alongside the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Gold Estates.

The EDGA Dubai Finale will be the fifth and final event of the EDGA European Tour, though are still two more events in the next couple of weeks before the Tour heads to Dubai – the EDGA Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews, and the EDGA Cazoo Classic at London Golf Club.