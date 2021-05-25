The Tour will play across four tournaments in the UK, before a finale in Dubai in November.

EDGA European Tour Confirmed For 2021

The European Disabled Golf Association (EDGA) European Tour has been confirmed for 2021, with five tournaments in five different countries.

The EDGA European Tour will play four new events for Golfers with Disability in Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland and England as part of the European Tour’s UK Swing, before the top eight players qualify for EDGA Dubai Finale at the DP World Tour Championship in November.

20 players taken from the World Rankings for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD) will split into two groups, playing weekend 36-hole tournaments in the UK as part of the European Tour’s overarching Corporate Social Responsibility programme, Golf For Good.

The top eight performing players will then qualify for the finals in Dubai in November.

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the European Tour, said: “We are extremely proud to showcase the EDGA European Tour at five of our events in 2021 and we are delighted to once again provide golfers with disability the opportunity to play alongside our professionals during the UK Swing as well as at our final Rolex Series event of the year, the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

“We are recognised as golf’s global Tour and our core values of inclusivity and innovation are at the heart of these tournaments.

“As part of our wider Golf For Good campaign, we want to illustrate once again the unique benefits our sport offers to everyone who plays the game.”

Players with even-numbered rankings will play at the EDGA Wales Open at The Celtic Manor Resort on July 24-25, and again the following weekend at the ISPS HANDA World Disability Invitational presented by Brendan Lawlor, at Massereene on the Saturday and Galgorm Castle on Sunday.

Lawlor became the first professional golfer with a disability to play a European Tour event, and he also won the inaugural EDGA Scottish Open in 2019 when the Golfers with Disability initiative first launched.

The ten players with an odd-numbered ranking will then play in the EDGA Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews from August 7-8, and then the EDGA English Open at London Golf Club from August 14-15.

The top four players from each group of two tournaments will then qualify for the EDGA Dubai Finale in November at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

EDGA President Tony Bennett said: “The vision of EDGA and the European Tour is that golf is a game for everyone, and we are delighted the EDGA European Tour is back in 2021, once again providing an incredible opportunity to showcase golfers with a disability to people around the world.

“The players competing recognise they represent thousands of players with a wide range of impairments, many of whom are talented players in their own right, and I would like to thank the five tournaments hosting our EDGA events, along with the European Tour for delivering these outstanding tournaments.”