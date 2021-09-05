Speaking on the "Off Course with Claude Harmon" podcast, Austin Johnson revealed that his brother, Dustin, didn't know he was leading the Masters until the very last hole.

Austin Johnson Reveals DJ Didn’t Know He Was Leading Masters Until The 72nd Hole

Dustin Johnson is one of the most successful golfers in history, with two Major titles, as well as claiming at least one win in every year since turning professional in 2007.

A reason for his success is his determination and focus. Sometimes though, focus can cause some rather humorous moments.

Speaking on the “Off Course with Claude Harmon” podcast, his brother, and caddie, Austin Johnson, revealed that DJ didn’t know he was leading the 2020 Masters till the 72nd hole.

After hitting his second shot into the 18th, Dustin turned to his brother and said “how do we stand?”

Looking bemused, Austin responded saying “what do you mean?” to which Dustin replied “in the tournament, how do we stand?”

With a five-shot lead playing the last, Dustin was cruising to the Green Jacket, and Austin’s witty response showed, with the American coming out with “you’ve got a five-shot lead. I can get Matibi home from here.

“Matibi is our buddy who we play a lot of golf with. He’s probably like a 15-handicap.”

Dustin went on to par the last and set a new tournament scoring record at 20-under-par, securing the five shot win over Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im.