Ally Ewing defeated Sophia Popov 2&1 to claim her second LPGA Tour title at the LPGA Matchplay.

Ally Ewing Secures LPGA Matchplay Title

After defeating hometown favourite, Danielle Kang, in the quarter-finals. Ewing would face off against Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn in the semis.

With the pair all-square through seven holes, Ewing would birdie the seventh and ninth to sit two-up after the front nine.

Despite losing the 10th, the American would reel off three wins in four holes to sit four-up with four holes to play.

Jutanugarn would birdie the 15th, but a couple of pars at the par-5 16th was enough for Ewing to advance to the final.

The 28-year-old would now face either Sophia Popov or China’s Shanshan Feng.

In a tightly fought contest, it would be Popov who would advance, with a par at the 17th hole proving to be the difference.

With the two matches now decided, Feng would in fact concede her consolation match to Jutanugarn, stating “Next week is the US Women’s Open. I just want to be well-rested and protect myself.”

With the consolation match being conceded, only the final between Ewing and Popov remained.

As the game got underway, it was Ewing who took the early advantage, with a par at the second giving her a one-up lead.

A classy up-and-down followed at the fourth, before a birdie at the sixth doubled her advantage.

Popov wasn’t giving in though, with a par at the 11th halving the deficit. However, Ewing would produce a killer blow at the 14th, with her putt from off the green finding the bottom of the cup.

Sitting two-up with four holes remaining, the pair would halve the 15th, 16th and 17th, handing Ewing a 2&1 victory and her second LPGA Tour title.

Speaking after her win, the American said: “I felt like I was limping in. I just got really fatigued out there. I’m going to have to find away of resting before the Major championship next week.

“But we’re going to soak in this victory this week and be ready to tee it up on Thursday.”