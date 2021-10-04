After a win last week, check out who Jeremy Chapman is tipping this week in Spain.

Acciona Open de Espana Betting Tips 2021 – advised bets

From the chill of an autumnal St Andrews and a 100/1 Dunhill Links victory by 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett to warmer climes this week for the Open de Espana in Madrid and a warm favourite too in the towering shape of world No. 1 Jon Rahm.

Nicely rested after the rigours of the Ryder Cup where he top-scored for a humbled European team and back on the Club de Campo Villa course where he played much of his early golf before heading off to Arizona State, he’s in a different league to the rest.

The Open de Espana was one of the many Covid victims last year so Rahm arrives as defending champion, having dotted up in 2019 by five shots from fellow Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello when shooting 22 under par on this week’s long-established course.

This tree-lined 7112-yard par 71 on the outskirts of the Spanish capital spirals around the clubhouse and has large, deep bunkers as its main defence. It has hosted 12 Spanish Opens as well as numerous Madrid Opens and Madrid Masters.

While Rahm’s star has risen in the intervening two years, Rafa’s has dimmed and he’s unlikely to be the main challenger this time, even on home ground. It’s been a grim year without a top-20 in the States.

A missed cut at the Dunhill Links and 67th at Wentworth on his two latest European outings suggest Cabrera Bello willl be struggling in Madrid and that Bernd Wiesberger is more likely to give Rahm a game.

The Austrian was one of three who failed to make even half a point at Whistling Straits but he did give the redoubtable Brooks Koepka a good run in the singles.

With the shackles of trying to qualify for a Ryder Cup debut now cast off, Wiesberger should be playing with a good deal more freedom from here on in and can start adding to his eight-tournament haul. But probably not this week.

Without that Ryder pressure he would surely have turned that eight into nine already as he had the European Masters in Crans by the short and curlies until nerves took over.

Joakim Lagergren, Richard Bland, Daniel Gavins and Jeff Winther had lucrative weeks in Scotland and merit each-way consideration but for more hot-blooded alternatives I’m putting up a second Spaniard, Santiago Tarrio, and a pair of Italians, Francesco Laporta and Guido Migliozzi.

Tarrio has been the man to beat on the Challenge Tour this year with two victories (one in Spain) and seven top-six finishes and has shown his game stands up on the main circuit with third place in the Hero Open.

Laporta enjoyed a great September with sixth place among the big boys at Wentworth following an Italian Open fourth. One of his two Challenge Tour wins came on Spanish soil in the 2019 Grand Final.

With the next Ryder Cup in Rome, Migliozzi has been touted as a strong contender for that on the strength of his fourth to Rahm in the US Open. More recently seventh in Switzerland and 17th on Sunday at St Andrews, he still lacks the consistency of a top-notcher but the ability is there.

Winther has course (4th to Rahm in ‘19) and current (14th Dunhill) form while 20-year-old Dane Nicolai Hojgaard has stepped out of twin brother Rasmus’s shadow with five big showings in a row, highlighted by a breakthrough victory in Italy.

A dry, mainly sunny week is forecast with temperatures in the mid-20s.

