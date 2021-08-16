A former World No. 1 and recent Major winners are among those who have failed to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs

7 Big Names Missing The FedEx Cup Playoffs

The conclusion of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club signalled the end of the regular PGA Tour season, as players fought to secure a place in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The Wyndham Championship proved a significant event, with Kevin Kisner’s win marking just the third time a playoff on the PGA Tour has featured six golfers.

However, the tournament also became important for other reasons too, as seven big names in golf won’t feature in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which begin on August 19, after they all failed to score enough points in the regular season.

Justin Rose narrowly missed out on the playoffs by finishing 126th – the top 125 go on to play in The Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Club, the first round of the Playoffs.

The former World No. 1 bogeyed the final hole at the Wyndham Championship, ensuring he won’t play at the event he won in 2018.

Rose’s bogey saw him drop from 119th to his eventual finish of 126th, meaning he’s failed to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his PGA Tour career.

Also among the players to miss out is Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Rory Sabbatini, who finished 133rd in the overall standings, one place above Rickie Fowler, another surprising omission.

Fowler will miss the Playoffs for the first time since 2009 after being cut at Sedgefield Country Club, while Sabbatini’s T10 finish wasn’t good enough to make the top 125.

Tommy Fleetwood’s T65 finish saw him drop to 137th overall, and despite only missing four of 18 cuts on the PGA Tour this season, the Englishman could only achieve four top-25s.

The Open winner from 2018 Francesco Molinari has had a season to forget too, making just seven of 15 cuts to finish 142nd overall.

Meanwhile, Danny Willett is even further down the pecking order in 152nd, after achieving just two top-tens all season.

Rafa Cabrera-Bello languished in a lowly 170th to round of an assortment of notable golfers who won’t be playing at the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The Playoffs begin with The Northern Trust on August 19, from which only 70 will advance to the BMW Championship a week later.

They’ll then conclude with the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 5, with just the top-30 players battling it out for a share of the lucrative $60 million prize money.