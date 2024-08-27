The third and final event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs takes place with the Tour Championship at East Lake as the top 30 in the standings compete for the trophy and a first prize of $25m.

Unlike other PGA Tour events, the position of the 30 in the standings determines their starting scores, and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler begins in the lead on 10-under, two ahead of Xander Schauffele.

Given that, they have not only been paired for the opening round of the tournament, but they are also the last to head out, with the duo getting started at 2.00pm EDT (7.00pm BST).

Before that, another notable pairing sees the 2023 winner of the FedEx Cup, Viktor Hovland, alongside Russell Henley. They begin at 12.27pm EDT (5.27pm BST), with the two starting eight off the leader.

Viktor Hovland is the defending champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most eye-catching pairings is undoubtedly three-time FedEx Cup winner Rory McIlroy and World No.4 Ludvig Aberg. McIlroy is five-under and Aberg four-under at the start, and they begin at 1.38pm EDT (6.38pm BST).

Another duo to look out for sees Keegan Bradley alongside the winner of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Hideki Matsuyama. Bradley only just scraped into last week's BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club in Colorada, but his victory saw him leap to fourth in the standings.

Keegan Bradley is fourth in the FedEx Cup standings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matsuyama starts three off the lead, with Bradley needing to claw back four shots on Scheffler. They begin at 1.49pm EDT (6.49pm BST).

Below is the list of tee times and groupings for the opening round of the Tour Championship.

Tour Championship - Notable Groups

EDT (BST)

Round One

Tour Championship Tee Times - Round One

EDT (BST)

11.16am (4.16pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Justin Thomas

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Justin Thomas 11.27am (4.27pm): Tom Hoge, Aaron Rai

Tom Hoge, Aaron Rai 11.38am (4.38pm): Taylor Pendrith, Chris Kirk

Taylor Pendrith, Chris Kirk 11.49am (4.49pm): Sepp Straka, Matthieu Pavon

Sepp Straka, Matthieu Pavon 12.00pm (5.00pm): Billy Horschel, Tommy Fleetwood

Billy Horschel, Tommy Fleetwood 12.16pm (5.16pm): Akshay Bhatia, Robert MacIntyre

Akshay Bhatia, Robert MacIntyre 12.27pm (5.27pm): Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley

Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley 12.38pm (5.38pm): Tony Finau, Byeong Hun An

Tony Finau, Byeong Hun An 12.49pm (5.49pm): Shane Lowry, Adam Scott

Shane Lowry, Adam Scott 1.00pm (6.00pm): Sungjae Im, Sahith Theegala

Sungjae Im, Sahith Theegala 1.16pm (6.16pm): Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay

Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay 1.27pm (6.27pm): Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark

Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark 1.38pm (6.38pm): Ludvig Åberg, Rory McIlroy

Ludvig Åberg, Rory McIlroy 1.49pm (6.49pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley

Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley 2.00pm (7.00pm): Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

How To Watch The Tour Championship In The US

All times EDT

Thursday 29 August: 1.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday 30 August: 1.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday 31 August: 1.00pm-3.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-7.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday 1 September: 12.00pm-1.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 1.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

How To Watch The BMW Championship In The UK

All times BST

Thursday 29 August: 6.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday 30 August: 6.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday 31 August: 5.30pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf), 8.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday 1 September: 5.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)