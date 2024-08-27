Tour Championship Tee Times: Round One
Scottie Scheffler leads the way at the start of FedEx Cup finale the Tour Championship, and he's grouped with Xander Schauffele in the first round at East Lake
The third and final event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs takes place with the Tour Championship at East Lake as the top 30 in the standings compete for the trophy and a first prize of $25m.
Unlike other PGA Tour events, the position of the 30 in the standings determines their starting scores, and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler begins in the lead on 10-under, two ahead of Xander Schauffele.
Given that, they have not only been paired for the opening round of the tournament, but they are also the last to head out, with the duo getting started at 2.00pm EDT (7.00pm BST).
Before that, another notable pairing sees the 2023 winner of the FedEx Cup, Viktor Hovland, alongside Russell Henley. They begin at 12.27pm EDT (5.27pm BST), with the two starting eight off the leader.
One of the most eye-catching pairings is undoubtedly three-time FedEx Cup winner Rory McIlroy and World No.4 Ludvig Aberg. McIlroy is five-under and Aberg four-under at the start, and they begin at 1.38pm EDT (6.38pm BST).
Another duo to look out for sees Keegan Bradley alongside the winner of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Hideki Matsuyama. Bradley only just scraped into last week's BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club in Colorada, but his victory saw him leap to fourth in the standings.
Matsuyama starts three off the lead, with Bradley needing to claw back four shots on Scheffler. They begin at 1.49pm EDT (6.49pm BST).
Below is the list of tee times and groupings for the opening round of the Tour Championship.
Tour Championship - Notable Groups
EDT (BST)
Round One
- 12.27pm (5.27pm): Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley
- 1.38pm (6.38pm): Ludvig Åberg, Rory McIlroy
- 1.49pm (6.49pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley
- 2.00pm (7.00pm): Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele
Tour Championship Tee Times - Round One
EDT (BST)
- 11.16am (4.16pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Justin Thomas
- 11.27am (4.27pm): Tom Hoge, Aaron Rai
- 11.38am (4.38pm): Taylor Pendrith, Chris Kirk
- 11.49am (4.49pm): Sepp Straka, Matthieu Pavon
- 12.00pm (5.00pm): Billy Horschel, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12.16pm (5.16pm): Akshay Bhatia, Robert MacIntyre
- 12.27pm (5.27pm): Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley
- 12.38pm (5.38pm): Tony Finau, Byeong Hun An
- 12.49pm (5.49pm): Shane Lowry, Adam Scott
- 1.00pm (6.00pm): Sungjae Im, Sahith Theegala
- 1.16pm (6.16pm): Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay
- 1.27pm (6.27pm): Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark
- 1.38pm (6.38pm): Ludvig Åberg, Rory McIlroy
- 1.49pm (6.49pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley
- 2.00pm (7.00pm): Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele
How To Watch The Tour Championship In The US
All times EDT
Thursday 29 August: 1.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Friday 30 August: 1.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Saturday 31 August: 1.00pm-3.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-7.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
Sunday 1 September: 12.00pm-1.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 1.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
How To Watch The BMW Championship In The UK
All times BST
Thursday 29 August: 6.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Friday 30 August: 6.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Saturday 31 August: 5.30pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf), 8.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)
Sunday 1 September: 5.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
