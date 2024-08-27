Tour Championship Tee Times: Round One

Scottie Scheffler leads the way at the start of FedEx Cup finale the Tour Championship, and he's grouped with Xander Schauffele in the first round at East Lake

Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schaufffle are paired in the opening round of Tour Championship
The third and final event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs takes place with the Tour Championship at East Lake as the top 30 in the standings compete for the trophy and a first prize of $25m.  

Unlike other PGA Tour events, the position of the 30 in the standings determines their starting scores, and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler begins in the lead on 10-under, two ahead of Xander Schauffele.

Given that, they have not only been paired for the opening round of the tournament, but they are also the last to head out, with the duo getting started at 2.00pm EDT (7.00pm BST).

Before that, another notable pairing sees the 2023 winner of the FedEx Cup, Viktor Hovland, alongside Russell Henley. They begin at 12.27pm EDT (5.27pm BST), with the two starting eight off the leader.

Viktor Hovland with the FedEx Cup

Viktor Hovland is the defending champion

One of the most eye-catching pairings is undoubtedly three-time FedEx Cup winner Rory McIlroy and World No.4 Ludvig Aberg. McIlroy is five-under and Aberg four-under at the start, and they begin at 1.38pm EDT (6.38pm BST).

Another duo to look out for sees Keegan Bradley alongside the winner of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Hideki Matsuyama. Bradley only just scraped into last week's BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club in Colorada, but his victory saw him leap to fourth in the standings.

Keegan Bradley pumps his fist after his BMW Championship victory

Keegan Bradley is fourth in the FedEx Cup standings

Matsuyama starts three off the lead, with Bradley needing to claw back four shots on Scheffler. They begin at 1.49pm EDT (6.49pm BST).

Below is the list of tee times and groupings for the opening round of the Tour Championship.

Tour Championship - Notable Groups

EDT (BST)

Round One

  • 12.27pm (5.27pm): Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley
  • 1.38pm (6.38pm): Ludvig Åberg, Rory McIlroy
  • 1.49pm (6.49pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley
  • 2.00pm (7.00pm): Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

Tour Championship Tee Times - Round One

EDT (BST)

  • 11.16am (4.16pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Justin Thomas
  • 11.27am (4.27pm): Tom Hoge, Aaron Rai
  • 11.38am (4.38pm): Taylor Pendrith, Chris Kirk
  • 11.49am (4.49pm): Sepp Straka, Matthieu Pavon
  • 12.00pm (5.00pm): Billy Horschel, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 12.16pm (5.16pm): Akshay Bhatia, Robert MacIntyre
  • 12.27pm (5.27pm): Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley
  • 12.38pm (5.38pm): Tony Finau, Byeong Hun An
  • 12.49pm (5.49pm): Shane Lowry, Adam Scott
  • 1.00pm (6.00pm): Sungjae Im, Sahith Theegala
  • 1.16pm (6.16pm): Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay
  • 1.27pm (6.27pm): Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark
  • 1.38pm (6.38pm): Ludvig Åberg, Rory McIlroy
  • 1.49pm (6.49pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley
  • 2.00pm (7.00pm): Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

How To Watch The Tour Championship In The US

All times EDT

Thursday 29 August: 1.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday 30 August: 1.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday 31 August: 1.00pm-3.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-7.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday 1 September: 12.00pm-1.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 1.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

How To Watch The BMW Championship In The UK

All times BST

Thursday 29 August: 6.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday 30 August: 6.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday 31 August: 5.30pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf), 8.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday 1 September: 5.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

