TOTO Japan Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Gemma Dryburgh defends her title as 78 of the world’s best players compete at Taiheiyo Club Minori Course
After a stop in Kuala Lumpur for the Maybank Championship, the last of the LPGA Tour’s Asian Swing tournaments takes place at Taiheiyo Club Minori Course for the TOTO Japan Classic.
Last year, Gemma Dryburgh claimed her maiden LPGA Tour title with a four-shot victory over Kana Nagai at Seta Golf course, and the Scot defends her title this week.
Dryburgh was part of Team Europe’s successful Solheim Cup team, but her form since then has been patchy, with a T59 in the BMW Ladies Championship in her last start. However, given the dominance of her victory in the TOTO Japan Classic last year, she will be confident of getting back on track, albeit at a different venue.
The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.7 Hyo Joo Kim, who won the Ascendant LPGA Benefiting Volunteers of America in October and will be confident of further success here. Meanwhile, Xiyu Lin, who finished runner-up in the Portland Classic and claimed victory in the Aramco Team Series Hong Kong recently, also heads into the tournament in good form.
Another player who will have high hopes of a win is Ayaka Furue, who won the 2021 title in her homeland when it was an LPGA of Japan tournament. Another Japanese star, Nasa Hataoka, will also be hoping to replicate her success of 2018. South Korean Jiyai Shin, who the tournament in 2020, also plays.
World No.23 Miyu Yamashita will also be confident of excelling in front of her home fans, particularly after her T2 in the Nobuta Group Masters GC Ladies on the LPGA of Japan Tour. Elsewhere, 2019 Women’s PGA Champion Hannah Green appears too, along with 2021 US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso.
Other big names in the field include three-time Major winner In Jee Chun, Jennifer Kupcho, who won the 2022 Chevron Championship, and former World No.1 amateur Rose Zhang.
There will be no cut and players will compete for a $2m purse of which the winner will receive $300,000.
Below is the full prize-money breakdown and field for the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic.
TOTO Japan Classic Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$300,000
|2nd
|$182,538
|3rd
|$132,418
|4th
|$102,436
|5th
|$82,450
|6th
|$67,458
|7th
|$56,465
|8th
|$49,470
|9th
|$44,473
|10th
|$40,475
|11th
|$37,476
|12th
|$34,978
|13th
|$32,779
|14th
|$30,781
|15th
|$28,981
|16th
|$27,382
|17th
|$25,984
|18th
|$24,785
|19th
|$23,786
|20th
|$22,985
|21st
|$22,187
|22nd
|$21,386
|23rd
|$20,588
|24th
|$19,788
|25th
|$19,088
|26th
|$18,390
|27th
|$17,688
|28th
|$16,989
|29th
|$16,290
|30th
|$15,690
|31st
|$15,090
|32nd
|$14,491
|33rd
|$13,891
|34th
|$13,291
|35th
|$12,792
|36th
|$12,292
|37th
|$11,794
|38th
|$11,293
|39th
|$10,792
|40th
|$10,393
|41st
|$9,994
|42nd
|$9,595
|43rd
|$9,194
|44th
|$8,794
|45th
|$8,494
|46th
|$8,195
|47th
|$7,895
|48th
|$7,595
|49th
|$7,295
|50th
|$6,995
|51st
|$6,796
|52nd
|$6,596
|53rd
|$6,395
|54th
|$6,197
|55th
|$5,996
|56th
|$5,796
|57th
|$5,597
|58th
|$5,396
|59th
|$5,198
|60th
|$4,997
|61st
|$4,898
|62nd
|$4,796
|63rd
|$4,697
|64th
|$4,598
|65th
|$4,496
|66th
|$4,397
|67th
|$4,298
|68th
|$4,197
|69th
|$4,097
|70th
|$3,998
|71st
|$3,948
|72nd
|$3,897
|73rd
|$3,847
|74th
|$3,798
|75th
|$3,752
|76th
|$3,704
|77th
|$3,657
|78th
|$3,610
TOTO Japan Classic Field
- Miyuu Abe
- Narin An
- Lala Anai
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Serena Aoki
- Seon Woo Bae
- Celine Borge
- Peiyun Chien
- In Gee Chun
- Lauren Coughlin
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Lindy Duncan
- Maria Fassi
- Saiki Fujita
- Mami Fukuda
- Ayaka Furue
- Hannah Green
- Erika Hara
- Nasa Hataoka
- Esther Henseleit
- Minami Hiruta
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Mone Inami
- Akie Iwai
- Chisato Iwai
- Eun Hee Ji
- Sora Kamiya
- Danielle Kang
- Minami Katsu
- Fumika Kawagishi
- Sarah Kemp
- Erika Kikuchi
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Gina Kim
- Sakura Koiwai
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Shiho Kuwaki
- Andrea Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Hana Lee
- Xiyu Lin
- Yu Liu
- Yan Liu
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Stephanie Meadow
- Morgane Metraux
- Saki Nagamine
- Yuka Nii
- Yuna Nishimura
- Mao Nozawa
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Paula Reto
- Mao Saigo
- Shuri Sakuma
- Kokona Sakurai
- Shoko Sasaki
- Yuka Saso
- Miyu Sato
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jenny Shin
- Jiyai Shin
- Linnea Strom
- Nana Suganuma
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Ai Suzuki
- Sayaka Takahashi
- Rio Takeda
- Bailey Tardy
- Momoko Ueda
- Albane Valenzuela
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Miyu Yamashita
- Yuka Yasuda
- Yuri Yoshida
- Hikaru Yoshimoto
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Rose Zhang
Who Is Playing In The TOTO Japan Classic?
One of the standout names in the field is defending champion Gemma Dryburgh. Other big names participating include World No.7 Hyo Joo Kim, 2021 winner Ayaka Furue and three-time Major winner In Jee Chun.
What Is The Purse For The TOTO Japan Classic?
Players will compete for a $2m purse in this year's tournament at Taiheiyo Club Minori Course - an identical sum to the 2022 event, which was won by Gemma Dryburgh. The winner will earn $300,000.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
