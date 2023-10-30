TOTO Japan Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

After a stop in Kuala Lumpur for the Maybank Championship, the last of the LPGA Tour’s Asian Swing tournaments takes place at Taiheiyo Club Minori Course for the TOTO Japan Classic.

Last year, Gemma Dryburgh claimed her maiden LPGA Tour title with a four-shot victory over Kana Nagai at Seta Golf course, and the Scot defends her title this week.

Dryburgh was part of Team Europe’s successful Solheim Cup team, but her form since then has been patchy, with a T59 in the BMW Ladies Championship in her last start. However, given the dominance of her victory in the TOTO Japan Classic last year, she will be confident of getting back on track, albeit at a different venue.

The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.7 Hyo Joo Kim, who won the Ascendant LPGA Benefiting Volunteers of America in October and will be confident of further success here. Meanwhile, Xiyu Lin, who finished runner-up in the Portland Classic and claimed victory in the Aramco Team Series Hong Kong recently, also heads into the tournament in good form.

Another player who will have high hopes of a win is Ayaka Furue, who won the 2021 title in her homeland when it was an LPGA of Japan tournament. Another Japanese star, Nasa Hataoka, will also be hoping to replicate her success of 2018. South Korean Jiyai Shin, who the tournament in 2020, also plays.

World No.23 Miyu Yamashita will also be confident of excelling in front of her home fans, particularly after her T2 in the Nobuta Group Masters GC Ladies on the LPGA of Japan Tour. Elsewhere, 2019 Women’s PGA Champion Hannah Green appears too, along with 2021 US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso.

Other big names in the field include three-time Major winner In Jee Chun, Jennifer Kupcho, who won the 2022 Chevron Championship, and former World No.1 amateur Rose Zhang.

There will be no cut and players will compete for a $2m purse of which the winner will receive $300,000.

Below is the full prize-money breakdown and field for the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic.

TOTO Japan Classic Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $300,000 2nd $182,538 3rd $132,418 4th $102,436 5th $82,450 6th $67,458 7th $56,465 8th $49,470 9th $44,473 10th $40,475 11th $37,476 12th $34,978 13th $32,779 14th $30,781 15th $28,981 16th $27,382 17th $25,984 18th $24,785 19th $23,786 20th $22,985 21st $22,187 22nd $21,386 23rd $20,588 24th $19,788 25th $19,088 26th $18,390 27th $17,688 28th $16,989 29th $16,290 30th $15,690 31st $15,090 32nd $14,491 33rd $13,891 34th $13,291 35th $12,792 36th $12,292 37th $11,794 38th $11,293 39th $10,792 40th $10,393 41st $9,994 42nd $9,595 43rd $9,194 44th $8,794 45th $8,494 46th $8,195 47th $7,895 48th $7,595 49th $7,295 50th $6,995 51st $6,796 52nd $6,596 53rd $6,395 54th $6,197 55th $5,996 56th $5,796 57th $5,597 58th $5,396 59th $5,198 60th $4,997 61st $4,898 62nd $4,796 63rd $4,697 64th $4,598 65th $4,496 66th $4,397 67th $4,298 68th $4,197 69th $4,097 70th $3,998 71st $3,948 72nd $3,897 73rd $3,847 74th $3,798 75th $3,752 76th $3,704 77th $3,657 78th $3,610

TOTO Japan Classic Field

Miyuu Abe

Narin An

Lala Anai

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Serena Aoki

Seon Woo Bae

Celine Borge

Peiyun Chien

In Gee Chun

Lauren Coughlin

Gemma Dryburgh

Lindy Duncan

Maria Fassi

Saiki Fujita

Mami Fukuda

Ayaka Furue

Hannah Green

Erika Hara

Nasa Hataoka

Esther Henseleit

Minami Hiruta

Daniela Holmqvist

Mone Inami

Akie Iwai

Chisato Iwai

Eun Hee Ji

Sora Kamiya

Danielle Kang

Minami Katsu

Fumika Kawagishi

Sarah Kemp

Erika Kikuchi

Hyo Joo Kim

Gina Kim

Sakura Koiwai

Jennifer Kupcho

Shiho Kuwaki

Andrea Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Hana Lee

Xiyu Lin

Yu Liu

Yan Liu

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Stephanie Meadow

Morgane Metraux

Saki Nagamine

Yuka Nii

Yuna Nishimura

Mao Nozawa

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Paula Reto

Mao Saigo

Shuri Sakuma

Kokona Sakurai

Shoko Sasaki

Yuka Saso

Miyu Sato

Sarah Schmelzel

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Jiyai Shin

Linnea Strom

Nana Suganuma

Jasmine Suwannapura

Ai Suzuki

Sayaka Takahashi

Rio Takeda

Bailey Tardy

Momoko Ueda

Albane Valenzuela

Chanettee Wannasaen

Miyu Yamashita

Yuka Yasuda

Yuri Yoshida

Hikaru Yoshimoto

Arpichaya Yubol

Rose Zhang

