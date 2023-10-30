TOTO Japan Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Gemma Dryburgh defends her title as 78 of the world’s best players compete at Taiheiyo Club Minori Course

Gemma Dryburgh with the TOTO Japan Classic trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

After a stop in Kuala Lumpur for the Maybank Championship, the last of the LPGA Tour’s Asian Swing tournaments takes place at Taiheiyo Club Minori Course for the TOTO Japan Classic.

Last year, Gemma Dryburgh claimed her maiden LPGA Tour title with a four-shot victory over Kana Nagai at Seta Golf course, and the Scot defends her title this week.

Dryburgh was part of Team Europe’s successful Solheim Cup team, but her form since then has been patchy, with a T59 in the BMW Ladies Championship in her last start. However, given the dominance of her victory in the TOTO Japan Classic last year, she will be confident of getting back on track, albeit at a different venue.

The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.7 Hyo Joo Kim, who won the Ascendant LPGA Benefiting Volunteers of America in October and will be confident of further success here. Meanwhile, Xiyu Lin, who finished runner-up in the Portland Classic and claimed victory in the Aramco Team Series Hong Kong recently, also heads into the tournament in good form.

Another player who will have high hopes of a win is Ayaka Furue, who won the 2021 title in her homeland when it was an LPGA of Japan tournament. Another Japanese star, Nasa Hataoka, will also be hoping to replicate her success of 2018. South Korean Jiyai Shin, who the tournament in 2020, also plays.

World No.23 Miyu Yamashita will also be confident of excelling in front of her home fans, particularly after her T2 in the Nobuta Group Masters GC Ladies on the LPGA of Japan Tour. Elsewhere, 2019 Women’s PGA Champion Hannah Green appears too, along with 2021 US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso. 

Other big names in the field include three-time Major winner In Jee Chun, Jennifer Kupcho, who won the 2022 Chevron Championship, and former World No.1 amateur Rose Zhang.

There will be no cut and players will compete for a $2m purse of which the winner will receive $300,000. 

Below is the full prize-money breakdown and field for the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic.

TOTO Japan Classic Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$300,000
2nd$182,538
3rd$132,418
4th$102,436
5th$82,450
6th$67,458
7th$56,465
8th$49,470
9th$44,473
10th$40,475
11th$37,476
12th$34,978
13th$32,779
14th$30,781
15th$28,981
16th$27,382
17th$25,984
18th$24,785
19th$23,786
20th$22,985
21st$22,187
22nd$21,386
23rd$20,588
24th$19,788
25th$19,088
26th$18,390
27th$17,688
28th$16,989
29th$16,290
30th$15,690
31st$15,090
32nd$14,491
33rd$13,891
34th$13,291
35th$12,792
36th$12,292
37th$11,794
38th$11,293
39th$10,792
40th$10,393
41st$9,994
42nd$9,595
43rd$9,194
44th$8,794
45th$8,494
46th$8,195
47th$7,895
48th$7,595
49th$7,295
50th$6,995
51st$6,796
52nd$6,596
53rd$6,395
54th$6,197
55th$5,996
56th$5,796
57th$5,597
58th$5,396
59th$5,198
60th$4,997
61st$4,898
62nd$4,796
63rd$4,697
64th$4,598
65th$4,496
66th$4,397
67th$4,298
68th$4,197
69th$4,097
70th$3,998
71st$3,948
72nd$3,897
73rd$3,847
74th$3,798
75th$3,752
76th$3,704
77th$3,657
78th$3,610

TOTO Japan Classic Field

  • Miyuu Abe
  • Narin An
  • Lala Anai
  • Pajaree Anannarukarn
  • Serena Aoki
  • Seon Woo Bae
  • Celine Borge
  • Peiyun Chien
  • In Gee Chun
  • Lauren Coughlin
  • Gemma Dryburgh
  • Lindy Duncan
  • Maria Fassi
  • Saiki Fujita
  • Mami Fukuda
  • Ayaka Furue
  • Hannah Green
  • Erika Hara
  • Nasa Hataoka
  • Esther Henseleit
  • Minami Hiruta
  • Daniela Holmqvist
  • Mone Inami
  • Akie Iwai
  • Chisato Iwai
  • Eun Hee Ji
  • Sora Kamiya
  • Danielle Kang
  • Minami Katsu
  • Fumika Kawagishi
  • Sarah Kemp
  • Erika Kikuchi
  • Hyo Joo Kim
  • Gina Kim
  • Sakura Koiwai
  • Jennifer Kupcho
  • Shiho Kuwaki
  • Andrea Lee
  • Mi Hyang Lee
  • Hana Lee
  • Xiyu Lin
  • Yu Liu
  • Yan Liu
  • Nanna Koerstz Madsen
  • Stephanie Meadow
  • Morgane Metraux
  • Saki Nagamine
  • Yuka Nii
  • Yuna Nishimura
  • Mao Nozawa
  • Emily Kristine Pedersen
  • Paula Reto
  • Mao Saigo
  • Shuri Sakuma
  • Kokona Sakurai
  • Shoko Sasaki
  • Yuka Saso
  • Miyu Sato
  • Sarah Schmelzel
  • Hinako Shibuno
  • Jenny Shin
  • Jiyai Shin
  • Linnea Strom
  • Nana Suganuma
  • Jasmine Suwannapura
  • Ai Suzuki
  • Sayaka Takahashi
  • Rio Takeda
  • Bailey Tardy
  • Momoko Ueda
  • Albane Valenzuela
  • Chanettee Wannasaen
  • Miyu Yamashita
  • Yuka Yasuda
  • Yuri Yoshida
  • Hikaru Yoshimoto
  • Arpichaya Yubol
  • Rose Zhang

Who Is Playing In The TOTO Japan Classic?

One of the standout names in the field is defending champion Gemma Dryburgh. Other big names participating include World No.7 Hyo Joo Kim, 2021 winner Ayaka Furue and three-time Major winner In Jee Chun.

What Is The Purse For The TOTO Japan Classic?

Players will compete for a $2m purse in this year's tournament at Taiheiyo Club Minori Course - an identical sum to the 2022 event, which was won by Gemma Dryburgh. The winner will earn $300,000.


