Maybank Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

After a six-year absence from Malaysia, the LPGA Tour returns to the country for the inaugural Maybank Championship at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, which promises to be one of the biggest tournaments outside the five Majors.

The 72-hole, no-cut event features a field of 78, including World No.2 Ruoning Yin, whose highlight of 2023 to date was her maiden Major title in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. She is far from the only big name in the field, though.

One is Nelly Korda, who finished T5 at the course during her rookie year in 2017 in the Sime Derby LPGA Malaysia, while the runner-up two years earlier, Lydia Ko, also plays.

Nelly Korda is one of the biggest names in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

The New Zealander has had a frustrating time of it throughout most of the year, but she was back to her usual self in the BMW Ladies Championship a week ago, finishing third. She’ll be hoping to build on that return to form here.

Meanwhile, another player familiar with the course is the runner-up in the 2017 tournament, Danielle Kang, who is going in search of her first win on the Tour since the 2022 Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions.

The champion of that event in 2023, Brooke Henderson, also plays. Like Ko, Henderson has not been at her best for much of 2023 aside from that win, but she did manage runner-up in the penultimate Major of the year, the Amundi Evian Championship. Can she claim her 14th LPGA Tour win here?

The player who beat Henderson to the Amundi Evian Championship title was Celine Boutier, and she also plays this week as the big names continue, while there are also places for US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz and Jin Young Ko, who ranks third in the world.

Others to look out for include former World No.1 Atthaya Thitikul, Swedish rising star Linn Grant and 2022 AIG Women’s Open victor Ashleigh Buhai, along with the likes of two-time LPGA Tour winner Leona Maguire, CPKC Women's Open champion Megan Khang and Hannah Green, who won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship four years ago, adding to the star quality. Buick LPGA Shanghai victor Angel Yin also plays.

There are several Malaysians in the field too, with most local hopes resting with Natasha Andrea Oon, who will be joining the LPGA Tour in 2024.

As well as the chance to compete for the $3m purse, of which $450,000 will head to the winner, players are also jostling for positions in the battle for Player of the Year with just four events to play on the LPGA Tour schedule. Lilia Vu currently leads the way, but as she isn’t playing this week, it gives a chance for the likes of Yin and Korda to catch her up.

Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur.

Maybank Championship Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $450,000 2nd $282,976 3rd $205,279 4th $158,799 5th $127,816 6th $104,576 7th $87,534 8th $76,690 9th $68,944 10th $62,746 11th $58,097 12th $54,223 13th $50,815 14th $47,717 15th $44,928 16th $42,449 17th $40,282 18th $38,422 19th $36,873 20th $35,633 21st $34,395 22nd $33,154 23rd $31,916 24th $30,675 25th $29,592 26th $28,508 27th $27,421 28th $26,337 29th $25,253 30th $24,324 31st $23,394 32nd $22,464 33rd $21,534 34th $20,604 35th $19,831 36th $19,056 37th $18,283 38th $17,507 39th $16,731 40th $16,112 41st $15,493 42nd $14,874 43rd $14,252 44th $13,634 45th $13,169 46th $12,704 47th $12,239 48th $11,774 49th $11,309 50th $10,844 51st $10,536 52nd $10,225 53rd $9,914 54th $9,606 55th $9,295 56th $8,984 57th $8,676 58th $8,365 59th $8,058 60th $7,747 61st $7,593 62nd $7,436 63rd $7,282 64th $7,128 65th $6,971

Maybank Championship Field

Alyaa Abdulghany

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Dottie Ardina

Aditi Ashok

Celine Borge

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Peiyun Chien

Hye-Jin Choi

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Olivia Cowan

Perrine Delacour

Gemma Dryburgh

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Maria Fassi

Ayaka Furue

Linn Grant

Hannah Green

Nasa Hataoka

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Eun Hee Ji

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Minami Katsu

Sarah Kemp

Megan Khang

Grace Kim

A Lim Kim

Sei Young Kim

Gina Kim

Cheyenne Knight

Lydia Ko

Jin Young Ko

Nelly Korda

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Ashley Lau

Andrea Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Xiyu Lin

Yu Liu

Yan Liu

Gaby Lopez

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Stephanie Meadow

Ida Ayu Melati

Jing Xuen Ng (a)

Yuna Nishimura

Ryann O'Toole

Natasha Andrea Oon

Alexa Pano

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Hae Ran Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Maja Stark

Linnea Strom

Jasmine Suwannapura

Amanda Tan

Kelly Tan

Patty Tavatanakit

Atthaya Thitikul

Albane Valenzuela

Chanettee Wannasaen

Jeneath Wong (a)

Amy Yang

Ruoning Yin

Angel Yin

Rose Zhang

What Is The Maybank Championship Purse? There is a $3m purse to play for at the Maybank Championship, which is one of the highest outside the Majors. The winner will earn $450,000, while the runner-up will claim $282,976.