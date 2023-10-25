Maybank Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
A world-class field heads to Kuala Lumpur for the inaugural tournament, with an attractive purse on offer
After a six-year absence from Malaysia, the LPGA Tour returns to the country for the inaugural Maybank Championship at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, which promises to be one of the biggest tournaments outside the five Majors.
The 72-hole, no-cut event features a field of 78, including World No.2 Ruoning Yin, whose highlight of 2023 to date was her maiden Major title in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. She is far from the only big name in the field, though.
One is Nelly Korda, who finished T5 at the course during her rookie year in 2017 in the Sime Derby LPGA Malaysia, while the runner-up two years earlier, Lydia Ko, also plays.
The New Zealander has had a frustrating time of it throughout most of the year, but she was back to her usual self in the BMW Ladies Championship a week ago, finishing third. She’ll be hoping to build on that return to form here.
Meanwhile, another player familiar with the course is the runner-up in the 2017 tournament, Danielle Kang, who is going in search of her first win on the Tour since the 2022 Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions.
The champion of that event in 2023, Brooke Henderson, also plays. Like Ko, Henderson has not been at her best for much of 2023 aside from that win, but she did manage runner-up in the penultimate Major of the year, the Amundi Evian Championship. Can she claim her 14th LPGA Tour win here?
The player who beat Henderson to the Amundi Evian Championship title was Celine Boutier, and she also plays this week as the big names continue, while there are also places for US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz and Jin Young Ko, who ranks third in the world.
Others to look out for include former World No.1 Atthaya Thitikul, Swedish rising star Linn Grant and 2022 AIG Women’s Open victor Ashleigh Buhai, along with the likes of two-time LPGA Tour winner Leona Maguire, CPKC Women's Open champion Megan Khang and Hannah Green, who won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship four years ago, adding to the star quality. Buick LPGA Shanghai victor Angel Yin also plays.
There are several Malaysians in the field too, with most local hopes resting with Natasha Andrea Oon, who will be joining the LPGA Tour in 2024.
As well as the chance to compete for the $3m purse, of which $450,000 will head to the winner, players are also jostling for positions in the battle for Player of the Year with just four events to play on the LPGA Tour schedule. Lilia Vu currently leads the way, but as she isn’t playing this week, it gives a chance for the likes of Yin and Korda to catch her up.
Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur.
Maybank Championship Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$450,000
|2nd
|$282,976
|3rd
|$205,279
|4th
|$158,799
|5th
|$127,816
|6th
|$104,576
|7th
|$87,534
|8th
|$76,690
|9th
|$68,944
|10th
|$62,746
|11th
|$58,097
|12th
|$54,223
|13th
|$50,815
|14th
|$47,717
|15th
|$44,928
|16th
|$42,449
|17th
|$40,282
|18th
|$38,422
|19th
|$36,873
|20th
|$35,633
|21st
|$34,395
|22nd
|$33,154
|23rd
|$31,916
|24th
|$30,675
|25th
|$29,592
|26th
|$28,508
|27th
|$27,421
|28th
|$26,337
|29th
|$25,253
|30th
|$24,324
|31st
|$23,394
|32nd
|$22,464
|33rd
|$21,534
|34th
|$20,604
|35th
|$19,831
|36th
|$19,056
|37th
|$18,283
|38th
|$17,507
|39th
|$16,731
|40th
|$16,112
|41st
|$15,493
|42nd
|$14,874
|43rd
|$14,252
|44th
|$13,634
|45th
|$13,169
|46th
|$12,704
|47th
|$12,239
|48th
|$11,774
|49th
|$11,309
|50th
|$10,844
|51st
|$10,536
|52nd
|$10,225
|53rd
|$9,914
|54th
|$9,606
|55th
|$9,295
|56th
|$8,984
|57th
|$8,676
|58th
|$8,365
|59th
|$8,058
|60th
|$7,747
|61st
|$7,593
|62nd
|$7,436
|63rd
|$7,282
|64th
|$7,128
|65th
|$6,971
Maybank Championship Field
- Alyaa Abdulghany
- Narin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Dottie Ardina
- Aditi Ashok
- Celine Borge
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Peiyun Chien
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Olivia Cowan
- Perrine Delacour
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Maria Fassi
- Ayaka Furue
- Linn Grant
- Hannah Green
- Nasa Hataoka
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Eun Hee Ji
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Minami Katsu
- Sarah Kemp
- Megan Khang
- Grace Kim
- A Lim Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- Gina Kim
- Cheyenne Knight
- Lydia Ko
- Jin Young Ko
- Nelly Korda
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Ashley Lau
- Andrea Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Xiyu Lin
- Yu Liu
- Yan Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Stephanie Meadow
- Ida Ayu Melati
- Jing Xuen Ng (a)
- Yuna Nishimura
- Ryann O'Toole
- Natasha Andrea Oon
- Alexa Pano
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jenny Shin
- Maja Stark
- Linnea Strom
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Amanda Tan
- Kelly Tan
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Albane Valenzuela
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Jeneath Wong (a)
- Amy Yang
- Ruoning Yin
- Angel Yin
- Rose Zhang
What Is The Maybank Championship Purse?
There is a $3m purse to play for at the Maybank Championship, which is one of the highest outside the Majors. The winner will earn $450,000, while the runner-up will claim $282,976.
Who's In The Field For The Maybank Championship?
Some of the world's best players are in the Maybank Championship field, including World No.2 Ruoning Yin, two-time Major winner Lydia Ko, Celine Boutier, who won the Amundi Evian Championship in July and the player who finished runner-up at the Major, Brooke Henderson.
