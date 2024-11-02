LPGA Tour Event Reduced To 54 Holes After Tropical Storm Kong-Rey
After Saturday's play was completely washed out due to the tropical storm, the LPGA Tour announced that the Toto Japan Classic will be reduced to 54 holes
On Saturday, the LPGA Tour's Toto Japan Classic was hit by severe weather, as Tropical Storm Kong-Rey meant that no play was undertaken and a 54 hole finish was enforced.
In an announcement by the LPGA Tour, it read that: "The LPGA Rules, JLPGA Rules and Seta Golf Course teams have assessed the golf course and have determined that Seta Golf Course will be closed on Saturday due to the effects of Tropical Storm Kong-Rey.
The LPGA Rules, JLPGA Rules and Seta Golf Course teams have assessed the golf course and have determined that Seta Golf Course will be closed on Saturday due to the effects of Tropical Storm Kong-Rey. The third round of the TOTO Japan Classic is suspended until Sunday, Nov. 3,…November 1, 2024
"The third round of the Toto Japan Classic is suspended until Sunday, Nov. 3, and the tournament has been currently shortened to 54 holes. Pairings will remain the same for Sunday, but starting times will be adjusted. The new starting times will be made available later today."
Currently, Hana Wakimoto leads in her home country, with the Japanese player sat at 13-under and two shots clear of Yealimi Noh and Ariya Jutanugarn.
Producing an eight-under-par round of 63 on Thursday, Wakimoto then carded a five-under 68 on Friday to get to 13-under, as she looks to claim a first LPGA Tour title. On Sunday, she will tee off at 9.42am, local time, alongside Noh and Jutanugarn.
The Toto Japan Classic is the final event of the LPGA Tour's Asia swing and, once completed on Sunday, the circuit will head to Hawaii for the LOTTE Championship before the ANNIKA at Gainbridge and CME Group Tour Championship conclude the 2024 season.
Currently, it's World No.1 Nelly Korda who leads those standings, with the American claiming an historic five straight LPGA Tour wins at the start of the year. Because of the form, Korda is well clear of Haeran Ryu in second.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Which School Has The Most NCAA Division I Championship Golf Titles?
Many schools have won the NCAA Division I Championship title through the years, but who comes out on top?
By Mike Hall Published
-
What Are Jon Rahm's Stock Yardages?
The LIV golfer is one of the game's most powerful hitters, but how far does Rahm hit every club in the bag?
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Grant Thornton Invitational Full Field And Teams Confirmed Ahead Of 2024 Tournament
All 16 pairings have been unveiled ahead of the second-ever Grant Thornton Invitational at Tiburon Golf Club in December
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Curtis Cup Star Jasmine Koo Wins Third Consecutive Collegiate Title
Jasmine Koo secured the East Lake Cup to become the first USC Trojan to win three consecutive titles since 2013
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Toto Japan Classic Prize Money Payout 2024
Mone Inami defends her title as the Asian Swing section of the LPGA Tour season concludes with the Toto Japan classic at Seta Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Aramco Team Series Riyadh Prize Money Payout 2024
Alison Lee defends her title in Riyadh
By Mike Hall Published
-
Ruoning Yin Lands Second LPGA Tour Title In Three Starts
China's Yin won the Maybank Championship in fine style after carding a final round 65 to triumph by one over Thailand's Jeeno Thitikul
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
College Stars Make Big Decisions On Turning Pro After Reaching Final Stage Of LPGA Tour Q-Series
Adela Cernousek and Zoe Campos both progressed to the final stage of LPGA Tour’s Q-Series, but only one will be taking the chance to earn a card for the 2025 season
By Mike Hall Published
-
Report: Transgender Golfer Faces Potential Ban Amid LPGA Tour Policy Review
Hailey Davidson may be banned from competing on next season's Epson Tour despite earning status on the developmental circuit via the second stage of LPGA Q-Series
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Much Did Ruoning Yin Win At The Maybank Championship?
A world-class field competes in the second edition of the no-cut event with the chance to claim a sizeable first prize and crucial Race to CME Globe points
By Mike Hall Last updated