LPGA Tour Event Reduced To 54 Holes After Tropical Storm Kong-Rey

After Saturday's play was completely washed out due to the tropical storm, the LPGA Tour announced that the Toto Japan Classic will be reduced to 54 holes

Water in a bunker and on the green at the Toto Japan Classic
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

On Saturday, the LPGA Tour's Toto Japan Classic was hit by severe weather, as Tropical Storm Kong-Rey meant that no play was undertaken and a 54 hole finish was enforced.

In an announcement by the LPGA Tour, it read that: "The LPGA Rules, JLPGA Rules and Seta Golf Course teams have assessed the golf course and have determined that Seta Golf Course will be closed on Saturday due to the effects of Tropical Storm Kong-Rey.

"The third round of the Toto Japan Classic is suspended until Sunday, Nov. 3, and the tournament has been currently shortened to 54 holes. Pairings will remain the same for Sunday, but starting times will be adjusted. The new starting times will be made available later today."

Currently, Hana Wakimoto leads in her home country, with the Japanese player sat at 13-under and two shots clear of Yealimi Noh and Ariya Jutanugarn.

Producing an eight-under-par round of 63 on Thursday, Wakimoto then carded a five-under 68 on Friday to get to 13-under, as she looks to claim a first LPGA Tour title. On Sunday, she will tee off at 9.42am, local time, alongside Noh and Jutanugarn.

A bunker and green are flooded at the Toto Japan Classic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Toto Japan Classic is the final event of the LPGA Tour's Asia swing and, once completed on Sunday, the circuit will head to Hawaii for the LOTTE Championship before the ANNIKA at Gainbridge and CME Group Tour Championship conclude the 2024 season.

Currently, it's World No.1 Nelly Korda who leads those standings, with the American claiming an historic five straight LPGA Tour wins at the start of the year. Because of the form, Korda is well clear of Haeran Ryu in second.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

