LPGA Tour Event Reduced To 54 Holes After Tropical Storm Kong-Rey

On Saturday, the LPGA Tour's Toto Japan Classic was hit by severe weather, as Tropical Storm Kong-Rey meant that no play was undertaken and a 54 hole finish was enforced.

In an announcement by the LPGA Tour, it read that: "The LPGA Rules, JLPGA Rules and Seta Golf Course teams have assessed the golf course and have determined that Seta Golf Course will be closed on Saturday due to the effects of Tropical Storm Kong-Rey.

"The third round of the Toto Japan Classic is suspended until Sunday, Nov. 3, and the tournament has been currently shortened to 54 holes. Pairings will remain the same for Sunday, but starting times will be adjusted. The new starting times will be made available later today."

Currently, Hana Wakimoto leads in her home country, with the Japanese player sat at 13-under and two shots clear of Yealimi Noh and Ariya Jutanugarn.

Producing an eight-under-par round of 63 on Thursday, Wakimoto then carded a five-under 68 on Friday to get to 13-under, as she looks to claim a first LPGA Tour title. On Sunday, she will tee off at 9.42am, local time, alongside Noh and Jutanugarn.

The Toto Japan Classic is the final event of the LPGA Tour's Asia swing and, once completed on Sunday, the circuit will head to Hawaii for the LOTTE Championship before the ANNIKA at Gainbridge and CME Group Tour Championship conclude the 2024 season.

Currently, it's World No.1 Nelly Korda who leads those standings, with the American claiming an historic five straight LPGA Tour wins at the start of the year. Because of the form, Korda is well clear of Haeran Ryu in second.