Toptracer Launches New Insights-Driven Game Mode
The new Toptracer30 game mode tests golfers with realistic virtual on-course scenarios
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Industry leading range technology provider, Toptracer, has unveiled a brand-new game mode: Toptracer30.
The exciting new game mode puts players in 30 realistic virtual on-course scenarios, and measures how successfully the player navigates them – providing a mountain of data in just 30 shots. Each shot provides data which accumulates to a total score designed to offer an accurate and objective snapshot assessment of the player’s current performance level.
The new game mode has been designed as a bridge between the range and the golf course, simulating on-course pressure for players as they are tasked with a series of different situations. Toptracer30 consists of nine tee shots and 21 approach shots, with each shot evaluated depending on a number of variables - ranging from distance and accuracy when driving, to hole proximity and greens hit when approaching.
During gameplay, players are additionally provided with a series of ‘Insights’. As each is observed, evaluated, and analysed, players are given real-time feedback into the strengths and weaknesses of their performance during that play-through of Toptracer30.
Finally, upon completion of the Toptracer30 game, each shot is assessed and attributed to a ‘Performance Handicap’ – an estimated handicap that reflects the player’s performance across the entire 30 shots.
Ben Sharpe, Toptracer President, commented on the new development: “Toptracer30 is yet another impressive innovation in our range technology. This new game mode provides players with brilliant insights into their performance, and it offers the player with an opportunity to health check their game in just 30 shots.
“We can’t wait to see how players, and indeed coaches, use this new game mode to further their game and make all-important improvements,” he added.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as three Open Championships including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 4-6. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
2 iron: Mizuno MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Best Affordable Golf Carts 2022
Looking for a reliable golf cart that won't break the bank, then we have you covered
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'One Reason These Players Are Going' - Multiple Major Champion On LIV Golf Defectors
Former US Open champion Curtis Strange wants LIV players to admit it’s all about the money
By Jeff Kimber • Published