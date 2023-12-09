Tony Finau Addresses LIV Golf Rumours After Jon Rahm Departure

Tony Finau remained tight-lipped on any rumours linking him with a move to LIV Golf, following the recent big-money departure of long-time friend Jon Rahm.

Rahm made headlines on Thursday when the two-time Major champion finally put speculation to rest and confirmed he was joining the 54-hole circuit in a reported move worth at least $300 million.

Finau and Rahm are close friends given the two both live in Scottsdale, Arizona. The pair are members of the Silverleaf Club and regularly play practice rounds together at tournaments.

Reports in Spain from TenGolf have linked Finau with a potential move to LIV as part of Rahm's new team and the American did not dispel those rumours when asked at the Grant Thornton Invitational.

"I have nothing to say right now. I haven’t heard anything," Finau said when asked about the rumours.

When pressed further if he had any further response, the American said: “No, not yet,” he said. “I haven’t let anything marinate other than just playing right now.”

Speaking to Sports Illustrated about Rahm's departure, the six-time PGA Tour winner added: “Yeah, I think he made the best decision that he felt was right for his family and himself. I'm happy for him."

I am proud to join @livgolf_league and be part of something new that is bringing growth to the sport. I have no doubt that this is a great opportunity for me and my family and am very excited for the future. pic.twitter.com/myf4isJgJ3December 7, 2023 See more

Adrian Meronk and Jason Day were two further players to have recent speculation about a move to LIV, but it appears that both will be staying put. Meronk recently released a video on social media saying he was excited for the next chapter as he accepted his first PGA Tour card.

Day, meanwhile, has categorically denied any links in an interview with the Palm Beach Post, labelling them as "totally false."

"It's still not for me," he said. "I know there are rumors about me going. They're totally false. I don't know where these rumors start. I still struggle to watch LIV. I do like some of the concepts they have. They just haven't quite nailed either the format or the true excitement of what they're trying to accomplish."