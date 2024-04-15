Tommy Fleetwood Banks Huge Sum For Local Augusta Caddie After Englishman's Best Masters Result
Gray Moore is a former Augusta National caddie master who was helping Fleetwood out after his regular caddie Ian Finnis was forced to stay home
Tommy Fleetwood secured his best-ever result at The Masters in 2024, carding four rounds of par or better and finishing T3 alongside Max Homa and Collin Morikawa in what was a Ryder-Cup-themed top of the leaderboard.
Scottie Scheffler bested all before him to win a second Green Jacket on 11-under, four strokes ahead of Major championship debutant, Ludvig Aberg in solo second.
Although Fleetwood could not break his winning duck on US soil, he did match Scheffler's Sunday score (-4) and earn his stand-in caddie a very healthy pay check at the same time.
The Englishman's regular looper, Ian Finnis, was forced to stay on the east side of the Atlantic during Masters week after contracting a chest infection. As a result, the 33-year-old called on former Augusta National caddie master, Gray Moore to fulfil Finnis' duties.
With Moore at his side, Fleetwood produced some consistently excellent golf and worked his way up into a tie for third - consequently landing a very healthy $1,040,000 in prize money.
Update: Tommy finishes in a three way T3. He won $1,040,000. So 8% of that would be $83,200April 14, 2024
Caddies typically earn 10% of a player's prize money for a win and between five and eight per cent otherwise - depending on the finishing spot and the made agreement before the event begins.
Given Fleetwood finished so high up and working on the basis he shared eight per cent of his prize money with Moore, the caddie who also teamed up with Tom Watson in 2004 may well have taken home $83,200 for his week's work. Should Moore have agreed to five per cent, he would still have collected a shade over $50,000.
The man who secured the winning point for Team Europe at the most recent Ryder Cup was full of praise for his temporary caddie on Sunday, calling him "a wonderful human being."
Fleetwood said of Moore: "We had a great week. I've known Gray since I first came to Augusta and I asked him to caddie this week. Yeah, it was always going to be a fantastic weekend when we made it through to the weekend together.
"It's been absolutely amazing, and I've loved spending time with him on the golf course this week. [He's] just like a wonderful human being. I've loved every second out here with him.
"I always enjoy seeing him and spending time with him at Augusta every time the Masters comes around, but actually being out with him was a real treat. I just hope he's had as good a time as I have, with me as I have with him this week. It's been great."
Fleetwood was also not the only English player to go without his regular bagman this week after Tyrrell Hatton's caddie, Mick Donaghy suffered a bad fall days before the first Major of the year.
Hatton employed one of his friends to loop for him at Augusta, and the combination appeared to work quite well - with the LIV golfer claiming a T9 finish alongside Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
