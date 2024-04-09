Tommy Fleetwood To Have Replacement Augusta Caddie On The Bag For The Masters

Tommy Fleetwood’s preparations for The Masters have been dealt a blow due to the absence of his long-time caddie Ian Finnis, who is recovering from a chest infection.

However, per The Telegraph’s Golf Correspondent James Corrigan, the Englishman has addressed that issue by enlisting the services of the former caddie master at Augusta National, Gray Moore, for his eighth successive appearance at the Major.

Despite that relatively long run of starts at Augusta National, Fleetwood’s Masters record is mediocre, with a T14 two years ago his best effort to date. However, in Moore he could barely have picked someone with more experience of the course - he began working at Augusta National in 1996 and is nicknamed “Mr Augusta.”

According to the report, Fleetwood, who had Moore alongside him in practice rounds on Monday and Tuesday, originally took advice from the veteran when he first played the course.

Gray Moore caddied for Tommy Fleetwood over practice rounds on Monday and Tuesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Moore has plenty of experience with others who have taken on Augusta National, too, including one of the honorary starters at the year’s tournament, Tom Watson, who enlisted his services in 2004. Moore also worked with Andrea Lee at the 2019 Augusta National Women’s Amateur as she finished T26.

During last week’s Valero Texas Open, Fleetwood gave an update on Finnis’ condition, and expressed his hope he would still be fit for The Masters.

Per PGATour.com, Fleetwood said: “He was sick before Christmas. He came out at the start of the year, and he’s basically had some sort of infection. It’s been prolonged. He’s definitely moving in the right direction/Hopefully he’ll be good enough to come out next week.”

Despite the event coming too soon for Finnis, Fleetwood will be hoping the temporary link-up with Moore stands him in good stead, particularly after he heads to the tournament on the back of at T7 at TPC San Antonio, where his temporary caddie was Adrian Rietveld.

Tommy Fleetwood's caddie at the Valero Texas Open was Adrian Rietveld (Image credit: Getty Images)

That was Fleetwood’s best result since victory in January’s Dubai Invitational, his seventh on the DP World Tour. Another high point of Fleetwood’s year so far came a month later when he finished T10 at one of the PGA Tour’s prestigious signature events, the Genesis Invitational. With the help of Moore, Fleetwood will be hoping he can build on those results with the highlight of his career to date – his first Masters title.

Elsewhere, Tyrrell Hatton will also have a temporary caddie, with Hugo Dobson filling in after Mick Donaghy sustained a shoulder injury.