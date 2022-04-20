Tiger Woods Unveils Two New Putting Courses

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Tiger Woods has announced he's designed two 18-hole putting courses that will open in Florida on 28 April.

PopStroke Entertainment Group, which is co-owned by Tiger Woods’ TGR Ventures, will open the courses as part of a brand-new technology-infused entertainment venue in Sarasota. Woods, who made a highly anticipated return to the game at The Masters earlier this month following injury, explained that the courses are designed to have broad appeal.

The 46-year-old said: “We are excited to introduce PopStroke to the Sarasota community as we continue our expansion. PopStroke is about bringing friends and families together to create lasting memories around the game of golf. We have created two 18-hole putting courses that can be enjoyed by all, regardless of age or skill level. We look forward to welcoming a new generation of players to our unique putting experiences at PopStroke Sarasota.”

The courses have been designed with different ability levels in mind. The Tiger Red Course is the most challenging of the two, with strong contouring and difficult hole locations. In contrast, the Tiger Black Course has softened contours to appeal to families and beginners. Each course is built using synthetic turf, with undulations, bunkers, fairways and rough.

PopStroke also has a customised mobile app that lets players order drinks and food to be delivered to them wherever they are on the courses, display their scores on a digital scoreboard, and earn loyalty rewards. As well as the putting courses, the venue also has an outdoor dining area and a playground. The centre is also the first of Popstroke’s properties on two storeys and has a rooftop bar and private event space.

This isn’t Woods’ first venture into course design. He has also designed par-3 projects including The Hay at Pebble Beach, the Oasis Short Course at Diamante, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and the 18-hole Payne's Valley in Missouri's Ozark Mountains.