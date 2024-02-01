Tiger Woods To Reveal The 'Next Chapter' Of New Apparel Deal Ahead of Genesis Invitational

The great Tiger Woods is due to unveil his new apparel deal in California in February in what will be his next move following the end of his long association with Nike.

Woods and Nike had been together for 27 years but after parting ways all eyes are on what brand of clothing the 15-time Major champion will be sporting when he steps back onto the course.

It may just be golf clothing, but golf clothing on this particular golfer is big business and big news - and just what will Tiger Woods do after his Nike deal ends has been a big question.

The 48-year-old is due to play at the Genesis Invitational which he hosts on 15 February, and just ahead of the tournament at Riviera, Woods is due to unveil his new brand or brand deal.

News of the press conference was reported on the Business of Fashion website, which says the invitation to Woods' press conference does not give too many details away - only to "come be a part of the next chapter" of his golfing apparel story.

Woods is expected to team up with TaylorMade, with Business of fashion also reporting that the company applied for a trademark name of "Sunday Red" back in December - which could be the name of any collaboration leaning on Tiger's traditional Sunday outfit in competition.

Given how Woods developed his own TW line for Nike, any deal he does with another company will surely be along the same lines, more of a partnership rather than a player just wearing stock outfits.

As ever, anything to do with Woods is big news, especially given the impact his style had on golfing apparel right back from when he burst onto the scene.

Nike began sponsoring the golfing behemoth when Woods was just 20 years old, making an introduction via the famous 'Hello World' TV advert. Each of Woods' 82 PGA Tour titles and 15 Major championship victories have come while wearing the unmistakable Swoosh on his chest, too.

But, just before the PNC Championship in December 2023, rumors had begun circling that the 48-year-old would be moving on from Nike at the turn of the year. And, in a relatively brief post on his social media platforms, Woods confirmed the news.

Since then there have been rumors and reports flying around, and it looks like we don't have to wait too much longer to find out the answers.