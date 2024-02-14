When Can I Buy Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red Clothing... And How Much Will It Cost?

Following a 27-year partnership with Nike, Tiger Woods has now revealed his own apparel brand following a split with the company, as Sun Day Red made its first showing in a press event on Monday 12th February.

As well as the iconic red polo that we have grown to know and love, the range will feature apparel including jackets and hoodies, as well as headcovers, gloves and shoes. Here, we take a look at when the new items will be released and how you can get your hands on them!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Will Sun Day Red Be Released?

According to the official website, sundayred.com, Sun Day Red will go on sale May 1st and, on the site, those in the US, Canada, Japan and South Korea can sign up for emails and get exclusive early access to limited-edition releases, special discounts, and more. It will be available to the Rest of the World at a later date.

How Much Will Sun Day Red Cost?

In a report by the New York Times, prices for Sun Day Red clothing will range from $115 to $350. Polos will reportedly cost $115 to $175, whilst cashmere sweaters will range from $250 to $350.

A post shared by sundayred (@sundayred) A photo posted by on

Where Can I Buy Sun Day Red?

As of writing, we know that Sun Day Red will be available via the official website, although it is unclear as to whether other retailers will be selling the gear in the US, Asia or Europe.

What Items Will Sun Day Red Sell?

At the press event, we saw the Sun Day Red logo decked out on various products, such as headcovers, gloves, shoes, hats and even ball markers. It seems that the main items though, will be polo shirts, including the iconic red we see Tiger wearing on Sundays, hoodies, fleeces and midlayers, pants and shorts

Although unclear, there is a chance that work-out gear will also be available on the site. Via Sun Day Red's website, there are pictures of Woods in a gym environment with the logo prominent. What's more, the American is famed for his love of working out, so it would be no surprise if there were some off-course items.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Where Does The Name Sun Day Red Come From?

The name Sun Day Red comes from the tradition of Tiger wearing red on the final day of a tournament. His mother told him that red was a power color and, subsequently, he has worn it since.

Along with the red element, many have questioned why Sunday is split into two words. Well, according to the website: "There is a special power in 3's. Calling it Sun Day Red was a fun way for us to create something completely different and unexpected. Born from a love for being outside in the sun, the joy of playing golf during the day, and a special red being the brand's power color."

Will There Be A Women's Range?

For this initial launch, we've only seen men's apparel, but that is just for now. The brand's website states it has "plans to expand the brand to include women's and children's styles as well as footwear." Whether women's and children's lines will be available from 1st May is unknown.

When Will Tiger Woods Wear Sun Day Red?

Announced the week of the Genesis Invitational, an event the 15-time Major winner hosts, Woods was seen wearing Sun Day Red during his practice round at Riviera. The items in question were shoes, pants, polo, jumper, glove and hat.

Woods was seen wearing Sun Day Red during a practice round at the 2024 Genesis Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although it's not available to the public just yet, you can still get hold of some of the gear he uses on the golf course, such as golf balls and clubs.