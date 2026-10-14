The Most Legendary Shirt In Golf Is Now Rebuilt With A Modern Sun Day Red Twist – Grab Tiger Woods' Icon Mock Shirt While You Can

There is arguably nothing more iconic in professional golf, than Tiger Woods on final day charge, wearing his famous red mock neck shirt.

The 15-time Major winner has worn red on Sundays throughout his professional career, and features in unforgettable moments of Tiger at the peak of his powers. Including that second shot at the 16th hole during the final round of the 2005 Masters, and the celebration that followed, one of the most legendary shots in golf.

Although those moments featured Nike's versions of the best polo shirt in golf. Tiger's own brand Sun Day Red has taken up the mantle of that legacy, and delivered the Sun Day Red Icon Mock. It is incredibly lightweight, features Sun Day Red branding on the chest and back, has plenty of stretch and despite my worries about breathability, I found it to be nice and cool as well. (If the mock neck isn't for you, I've also included a link to the red version of the Stinger polo below as well).

Shop the Sun Day Red Icon Mock at Sun Day Red

As you'd expect this isn't on sale at Sun Day Red, and comes with a price tag of $145. However, as the brand says, it sits at the center of its Performance range, comes designed and approved by Tiger Woods

Sun Day Red is rarely discounted and these signature pieces are likely to sell out at full price, so you'll have to be quick to grab yours quick.

Saying that there are selected items discounted in the Sun Day Red Last Season Archives Sale, and I've highlighted those below. However, sizes are limited, and selling fast. So we'd suggest snapping them up while you can, as like all the best golf deals, once they're gone, they're gone.

Tiger Woods' Chip on 16 | Iconic Masters Moments - YouTube Watch On

Sun Day Red Sale Items

This is just a selection of what Sun Day Red has available in its Last Season Archives Sale. If you’re after something specific, there is plenty of golf apparel and accessories to choose from, so it’s worth checking out Sun Day Red for more.

They also offer free shipping on orders over $150, which is only available to Continental US shoppers.