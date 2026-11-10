'I'll See You There' - Tiger Woods Drops Latest Comeback Hint

Tiger Woods was in a particularly upbeat mood as he teased the possibility of him returning action at the Hero World Challenge in December.

Once again, the latest comeback of the 15-time Major champion is a big talking point in golf, as the sport eagerly awaits his first competitive action since the 2024 Open Championship.

Woods' latest long-term absence from the game is resulting from not only more injury problems but also the fallout from his infamous car crash in Florida in March which led to him receiving a five-year driving ban.

There's been plenty of speculation since about where and when he'll make a return, with the PGA Tour Champions a possible landing spot in 2027, but the man himself hinted he could be out on the course a lot sooner.

As a buoyant Woods told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio that he'd been in training and clearly "feeling better" as he put it.

"I'm feeling better, no doubt about that, I've been training quite a bit," said Woods.

When asked about when he'd be back out on the golf course, the 50-year-old joked about being at the Hero World Challenge - which as tournament host he attends even if he's not playing.

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"I will be at Hero," Woods joked. "I'm there either way, so I'll see you there!"

Woods was not in the original field for the invitational in the Bahamas, but with three exemption spots available for the 3 December event his latest comments will ignite hope he shows up at Albany to play as well as host.

Another possible return spot mooted for Woods is the PNC Championship on 19 December, which he's played five times alongside son Charlie.

Tiger Woods says he's "feeling better" and has been training quite a bit. "I will be at Hero [World Challenge]. I'm there either way, so I'll see you there!" Could we see Tiger on the course at the Hero in less than a month? https://t.co/4ojh3hW9RvNovember 10, 2026

Woods has only made a couple of TGL appearances since playing the 2024 Open at Royal Troon but judging by his latest comments a return does seem near.

It's been a long road back for Woods, who was making noises about a return after the TGL before that crash in March, when he was charged with driving under the influence with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

He then announced he was leaving the golfing world to "seek treatment and focus on my health” as he flew off to a rehab facility in Switzerland.

He returned briefly at the end of May after news broke of his girlfriend Vanessa Trump being diagnosed with breast cancer, before flying back to Switzerland shortly afterwards.

After returning to Florida in September he entered a no-contest plea to a reduced charge of reckless driving in connection with the crash and was banned from driving for five years and was also ordered to pay $1,961 in fines and fees.

Woods was spotted swinging in October at a clinic and he attended Charlie's college signing ceremony for Florida State recently.

After those recent appearances, this latest fitness update from the man himself bodes well of a return soon - and who knows he may just make it as his own event in the Bahamas next month.