Tiger Woods Still Planning To Play Twice In December Despite Foot Injury

Tiger Woods says he still plans to tee it up twice in December following his withdrawal from the Hero World Challenge.

The 15-time Major winner revealed he has developed plantar fasciitis in his right foot, the same foot that required screws and pins to help heal the injury suffered to his right leg from his horrific car accident in February 2021.

"In my preparation and practice for this week's Hero World Challenge, I've developed plantar fasciitis in my right foot, which is making it difficult to walk," Woods said in a statement.

"After consulting with my doctors and trainers, I have decided to withdraw this week and focus on my hosting duties. My plan is still to compete in The Match and PNC Championship."

The Match takes place at Pelican Golf Club near Tampa on 10th December where Woods and Rory McIlroy will face off against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley, R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the USGA Mike Whan and chief executive of the PGA of America Seth Waugh will reportedly be in attendance at Pelican Golf Club to discuss the ongoing threat of LIV Golf. Woods has been a strong voice against LIV this year, most notably ahead of the 150th Open where he said defectors had "turned their back" on the traditional tours.

Following on from The Match, Woods plans to once again tee it up with son Charlie at the PNC Championship in Orlando. The duo finished second to the team of John and Little John Daly last year.

The 15-time Major winner has made three starts this year, most notably at The Masters where he made the cut just 14 months on from his car accident. He then went to the PGA Championship, where he missed the cut, before skipping the US Open to aid his preparation for the 150th Open. He bowed out early at St Andrews in stunning scenes, walking across the Swilcan Bridge and up towards the final green to rapturous applause from packed out galleries.

