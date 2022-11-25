Tiger Woods Confirmed For PNC Championship Alongside Son Charlie

Tiger Woods has added a third event to his latest comeback after confirming his participation in next month's PNC Championship alongside his son Charlie.

The 15-time Major champion is returning to action following another long lay-off at his own Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, while he will also tee it up alongside Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the latest edition of The Match.

Just a few days after The Match, Woods will play alongside Charlie as they appear in the PNC Championship for the third year running.

The PNC Championship is the two-player team tournament for Major champions to play alongside family members - and takes place from December 15-18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando.

While none of the three upcoming events are main PGA Tour events under normal conditions, they are perhaps ideal ways for the 46-year-old to get back into the groove as he continues to find a way to play golf following his major car accident in February 2021.

Woods has not played a competitive tournament since missing the cut at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews in July, where he was clearly struggling to move around the Old Course.

There were incredible scenes at Augusta National as Woods made his comeback and managed to make the cut at The Masters before eventually finishing 47th despite obviously limping around.

In May’s PGA Championship at Southern Hills, he had to withdraw after three rounds because of the major discomfort his injuries were causing, and they were again hampering him severely when he tried again at St Andrews.

Had The Open not been at his favourite course Woods may have well skipped it and continued to build just more basic strength in walking movements before taking that to the course.

Now, Woods will play alongside the likes of defending champion Viktor Hovland, 2018 winner Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick in the Hero World Challenge next week.

The TV exhibition tournament The Match VII will then follow in December before Woods and son tee it up in the PNC Championship, when Woods Jr may garner even more attention than his dad.

The 13-year-old has attracted plenty of followers for his golf game, as you'd expect as the son of arguably the greatest player of all time, and even more so after he shot a career-low 68 at a qualifier for the Notah Begay III Junior National Golf Championship in September.

All eyes will be on the Woods family in Orlando then as we see just how Tiger is getting on in his recovery, while we'll no doubt speculate just how good Charlie can be if he continues to impress for one so young.

