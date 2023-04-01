Tiger Woods Set To Make Masters Appearance

In perhaps the least surprising news of the week, it appears that Tiger Woods will be teeing it up at Augusta National, with the 15-time Major winner listed amongst the players featuring in press conferences in the run-up to the event.

On Tuesday 4th April, Tiger is set to be present for the 11am slot, with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and defending champion, Scottie Scheffler, also featuring that day.

Tiger famously won the tournament in 2019, with the 47-year-old a five-time winner of the event (Image credit: Getty Images)

It perhaps comes as no surprise that the American will be present at The Masters, with Tiger speaking back in February, at the Genesis Invitational, about the potential awkwardness at the Champions Dinner, regarding PGA Tour and LIV golfers.

What's more, earlier this week, he was seen in West Palm Beach for the opening of The Park, a new public golf course situated in Florida, where he hit the opening tee shot.

Following the tee shot, he tweeted: "I was excited to hit the first tee shot at The Park, a public golf course for the community of West Palm Beach to enjoy. This course became possible due to many donors that I am honored to be a part of this project with. Opening soon!"

Last year, Tiger made his competitive return to golf following a serious car crash that almost led to his right leg being amputated. Returning to Augusta National, he fired rounds of 71, 74, 78 and 78 to finish in 47th place.

That year, he also featured at St Andrews for The 150th Open Championship, where an emotional walk up the 18th was followed by a missed cut at the tournament.