Tiger Woods Seen Walking Medalist As Masters Deadline Draws Near

The question of when Tiger Woods will return to golf is one of the biggest talking points in sport right now. However, in a tweet released by 'The Fried Egg', it could be sooner than later, with the tweet stating: "Have heard from multiple people in South Florida that Tiger Woods has been out walking Medalist multiple times this week. Joey (his caddie) was also in town to walk."

Recently, the field was announced for the Masters, which gets underway on the week of the 4th - 10th April. Although Phil Mickelson will miss the tournament for the first time in 28-years, with the American still taking a hiatus from the game. Woods is still in, with the inclusion causing golfing Twitter to have a slight meltdown.

Back in February 2021, Woods was involved in a serious car crash that almost resulted in his right leg being amputated. However, since the accident, Woods has made an incredible recovery, with the 46-year-old finishing runner-up alongside his son, Charlie, at the 2021 PNC Championship, as well as being inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

One thing that has remained a secret is when Woods will return to competitive action, with the 15-time Major winner consistently stating that he still has a long way to go before returning to competitive golf.

Earlier this month, a spokesman close to Woods said it was still too early for Tiger to decide on whether he will take part in this year’s Masters, but Woods has stated he will be in Augusta for the event next month and will be present at the Champions' Dinner on the Tuesday of Masters week. He has also not ruled out the possibility of playing Wednesday’s Par-3 contest.

Arnold Palmer, Woods and Mark O'Meara walk to the ninth green during the 2004 Par-3 Contest prior to the Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking at the Genesis Invitational, which he hosted but didn’t play last month, Woods was non-committal about entering the Par-3 contest, saying: “It’s the competitive nature, how much that takes out of you mentally, physically, emotionally. I haven’t prepared for any of that. Going for a walk, I can do that. Am I going to be sore? Hell, yeah, but I can do that. Whether I do that or not, I don’t know.”

Tiger also added, “I can still play, but I’m in a cart. Being a weekend warrior is easy, that’s not that hard. Hit your ball, hop in a cart, ride, barely step out of the cart, grab your club and hit the next one. And the longest walk you have is probably from, what, the cart to the green and back. I can do that, that’s not that hard, but walking a golf course, that’s a totally different deal. I’ve got a long way to go.”

However, if the tweet from 'The Fried Egg' is true, then perhaps Tiger may be playing more than the par-3 contest, but for now, we can only hope that we see the five-time Masters winner teeing it up at Augusta National in two weeks time...