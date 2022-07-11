Tiger Woods Rips Justin Thomas - "I Forgot You've Never Won Here"

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Tiger Woods is never shy of reminding people he's still the greatest active player to have ever played the game of golf. Ahead of the 150th Open Championship starting on Thursday, Tiger decided to take a lighthearted jab at his close friend Justin Thomas. The pair were playing a practice round at the Old Course when Tiger decided to remind Thomas who has the bragging rights around St Andrews.

After their round, Tiger said to Thomas, "See you tomorrow for the past champions event,' before reminding him, "Oh no, I forgot you've never won here." Woods was referring to the Celebration Of Champions event taking place today, where a line-up of past Champion Golfers, women’s Major Champions, male and female amateur champions, and golfers with disability champions compete over the 1st, 2nd, 17th and 18th holes of the famous Old Course.

Thomas and Woods are very close friends on and off Tour, with Thomas commenting yesterday that Tiger's swing "looks as good as ever" ahead of the 150th Open. After Tiger looked in some discomfort on his injured leg and was forced to use a cart at last week's JP McManus Pro-Am, Thomas' reflection on Sunday's practice round will no doubt reassure fans that Tiger can compete this week.

So far this week, Woods has also been filmed driving the 18th green on an eventful Sunday at the Old Course. Woods, who has already won twice at the historic venue, called the Old Course "my favourite course in the world" when asked whether he'd be able to compete in the 150th Open.

Tiger Woods will be returning to competitive action for the first time since the PGA Championship in May, where he had to withdraw before the final round due to injury. Since then, he's been working on strengthening his leg that he badly damaged in a car crash in February 2020. He missed the US Open in June but has since played at the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland and has been spotted playing plenty of practice rounds since.

