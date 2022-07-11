Tiger Woods Rips Justin Thomas - "I Forgot You've Never Won Here"

Tiger took a moment to remind Justin Thomas who is boss ahead of the 150th Open

Tiger woods and Justin Thomas at the Old Course St Andrews
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Dan Parker
By
published

Tiger Woods is never shy of reminding people he's still the greatest active player to have ever played the game of golf. Ahead of the 150th Open Championship starting on Thursday, Tiger decided to take a lighthearted jab at his close friend Justin Thomas. The pair were playing a practice round at the Old Course when Tiger decided to remind Thomas who has the bragging rights around St Andrews. 

After their round, Tiger said to Thomas, "See you tomorrow for the past champions event,' before reminding him, "Oh no, I forgot you've never won here." Woods was referring to the Celebration Of Champions event taking place today, where a line-up of past Champion Golfers, women’s Major Champions, male and female amateur champions, and golfers with disability champions compete over the 1st, 2nd, 17th and 18th holes of the famous Old Course

Image 1 of 2
(Image credit: Twitter: @NoLayingUp)
Image 1 of 2

Thomas and Woods are very close friends on and off Tour, with Thomas commenting yesterday that Tiger's swing "looks as good as ever" ahead of the 150th Open. After Tiger looked in some discomfort on his injured leg and was forced to use a cart at last week's JP McManus Pro-Am, Thomas' reflection on Sunday's practice round will no doubt reassure fans that Tiger can compete this week. 

So far this week, Woods has also been filmed driving the 18th green on an eventful Sunday at the Old Course. Woods, who has already won twice at the historic venue, called the Old Course "my favourite course in the world" when asked whether he'd be able to compete in the 150th Open. 

Tiger Woods will be returning to competitive action for the first time since the PGA Championship in May, where he had to withdraw before the final round due to injury. Since then, he's been working on strengthening his leg that he badly damaged in a car crash in February 2020. He missed the US Open in June but has since played at the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland and has been spotted playing plenty of practice rounds since. 

Video: Facts about Tiger Woods

Dan Parker
Dan Parker

Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since early 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides on the website. Dan was a custom fit specialist at American Golf for two years and has brought his expertise in golf equipment to a huge range of buyer's guides and reviews on the website. A left handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 9.8 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands. His golfing highlight is shooting 76 at Essendon Golf Club on his first ever round with his Golf Monthly colleagues. Dan also runs his own cricket podcast and website in his spare time. 


Dan is currently playing: 


Driver: Ping G425 Max 

Fairway: Ping G425 Max 

Hybrid: TaylorMade Rocketballz 

Irons: Ping i59 (4-PW) 

Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro

Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham 

Ball: TaylorMade TP5 Pix

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.