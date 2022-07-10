WATCH: Tiger Woods Drives 18th Green At St Andrews

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

On Saturday evening, Tiger Woods returned to the scene of two of his Claret Jug victories, with the 46-year-old appearing alongside Justin Thomas as he ramped up preparation for the 150th Open Championship.

Along with his appearance on Saturday, Tiger was up early for a practice round on Sunday morning, as the 15-time Major champion continued his practice around the Old Course. Although he appeared to be swinging well, the American was visibly hobbling and struggling over the iconic layout, with Sky Sports reporter, Jamie Weir, who was present at St Andrews, stating: "He does not look in a great deal of comfort".

Although he was struggling, that didn't stop Tiger from producing a bit of magic, as the three-time Claret Jug winner drove the iconic 18th hole in a demonstration of 'beware of the injured golfer.'

On the 18th @TigerWoods drives the green. pic.twitter.com/bEBrofIkJBJuly 10, 2022 See more

Tiger drove it to here to finish on 18. Left the eagle putt short #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/I99rpvY6MZJuly 10, 2022 See more

The 18th hole has been the scene of many, many famous moments. In 1995, Constantino Rocca duffed his chip shot before holing an incredible birdie putt from the valley of sin to force a playoff with John Daly.

Claiming The Open Championship three times, Tiger stated after the Masters that St Andrews is his "favourite course," with the 46-year-old being pictured and videoed multiple times throughout his practice round on Sunday.

Along with featuring in the The 150th Open Championship, Tiger is set to tee it up at The R&A's Celebration of Champions on Monday, where he will play alongside Rory McIlroy, Georgia Hall and Lee Trevino. From there, he will attend the Champions Dinner on Tuesday.

It's the third competitive event that the 46-year-old has played following his serious car crash back in February 2021. At Augusta, Tiger amazingly made the cut before visibly struggling on the weekend. After the Masters, he featured at the PGA Championship, where he withdrew before the final round. Electing to skip the US Open, Tiger then featured in the JP McManus Pro-Am, using a golf cart, before playing a round with Rory McIlroy at Ballybunion.