'His Swing Still Looks As Good As Ever' - Thomas Tips Tiger To Challenge At St Andrews

Despite the long list of ailments plaguing Tiger Woods ahead of the 150th Open at St Andrews, close friend Justin Thomas insists he can challenge for victory over the famous Old Course.

Woods is still only 17 months removed from the infamous car crash that nearly cost him his right leg and has only featured twice since, making the cut at both The Masters and PGA Championship before withdrawing from the latter after three rounds due to his injuries.

He was forced to skip the US Open in order to make sure he was fit enough to compete in the Home of Golf at what he describes as his "favourite course in the world," but has already been spotted limping and grimacing during a practice round with Thomas on Sunday morning.

However, write him off at your peril is the message the PGA champion has for those concerned about the three-time Open winner's ability to add to his roll of honour this week.

"His swing still looks as good as ever," Thomas told The Guardian (opens in new tab). "Would I be surprised if he challenged this week? No. I’ve learned better than to challenge anything about him."

It would be a fascinating storyline should the duo find themselves battling it out for the Claret Jug come Sunday. Thomas is one of the strong favourites but has yet to experience a St Andrews Open, and added it has been harder than usual to get information out of his 15-time Major champion confidant.

On the amount of advice Tiger has given, he said: "A little bit. I understand he is going to withhold some information but I’m trying to get as much out of him as I can because he has done pretty well around this place."

Thomas was a surprise casualty at last week's Scottish Open, missing the cut in testing conditions at the Renaissance Club. However, he believes that has been a blessing in disguise, with the famous St Andrews layout making an immediate impression on the 29-year-old.

"I love it here, it’s incredible. It’s unique. It is the most true links Open I have ever played. It’s such a fun place. I’ve never had such a productive missed cut as at the Scottish Open on Friday because it’s been so nice to come out here and have two days of preparation."

"The fairways are already firm. If the greens end up getting baked and become firm like the fairways, with where they could place these pins you aren’t going to be able to get very close to them. It’s going to take a lot of discipline, patience and shot-making."