Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2K23 Game Set For October Release

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Gamers can start counting down the days until they can become Tiger Woods with the confirmation of a release date for the new PGA Tour 2K23 video game.

The Deluxe and Tiger Woods Editions of the game are set for worldwide release on Tuesday October 11th, with the Standard Edition released three days later. Woods is not only the cover star for the game - the first time he’s fronted a video game since the 2013 release of Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2014 - he acted as Executive Director, advising the game development team.

He said: “It’s not only great to be back on the cover of a video game, but the Executive Director role makes this a truly unique opportunity. 2K is the perfect partner for me and I am excited to continue impacting the game and culture of golf beyond my play on the PGA Tour." Tiger revealed he and his family are avid gamers, and he was looking forward to battling his kids while playing as himself.

At release, there will be a choice of 14 playable pros, including Tiger, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris and Lexi Thompson, and 20 courses, including Wilmington Country Club, scene of Patrick Cantlay’s win in the BMW Championship at the weekend, and The Renaissance Club, which hosted last month’s Scottish Open. More players and courses will be made available for free downloads after launch.

(Image credit: 2K)

Golf fans will be keen to get their hands on the Signature Sunday Pack which comes with the Tiger Woods Edition, featuring the famous red polo shirt, black pants, black hat and Nike golf shoes. PGA Tour 2K23 will be available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation5, PlayStation4, and Steam.

EA Sports, who made the Tiger Woods games up until the 2014 edition, exited the market the following year, after one year of Rory McIlroy PGA Tour 2015. The company is expected to make its comeback to golf gaming with the release of EA PGA Tour next Spring.