Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2K23 Game Set For October Release
With the 15-time Major winner as cover star, Executive Director and playable pro, this is the biggest golf game release of the year
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Gamers can start counting down the days until they can become Tiger Woods with the confirmation of a release date for the new PGA Tour 2K23 video game.
The Deluxe and Tiger Woods Editions of the game are set for worldwide release on Tuesday October 11th, with the Standard Edition released three days later. Woods is not only the cover star for the game - the first time he’s fronted a video game since the 2013 release of Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2014 - he acted as Executive Director, advising the game development team.
He said: “It’s not only great to be back on the cover of a video game, but the Executive Director role makes this a truly unique opportunity. 2K is the perfect partner for me and I am excited to continue impacting the game and culture of golf beyond my play on the PGA Tour." Tiger revealed he and his family are avid gamers, and he was looking forward to battling his kids while playing as himself.
At release, there will be a choice of 14 playable pros, including Tiger, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris and Lexi Thompson, and 20 courses, including Wilmington Country Club, scene of Patrick Cantlay’s win in the BMW Championship at the weekend, and The Renaissance Club, which hosted last month’s Scottish Open. More players and courses will be made available for free downloads after launch.
Golf fans will be keen to get their hands on the Signature Sunday Pack which comes with the Tiger Woods Edition, featuring the famous red polo shirt, black pants, black hat and Nike golf shoes. PGA Tour 2K23 will be available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation5, PlayStation4, and Steam.
EA Sports, who made the Tiger Woods games up until the 2014 edition, exited the market the following year, after one year of Rory McIlroy PGA Tour 2015. The company is expected to make its comeback to golf gaming with the release of EA PGA Tour next Spring.
Jeff graduated from Leeds University in Business Studies and Media in 1996 and did a post grad in journalism at Sheffield College in 1997. His first jobs were on Slam Dunk (basketball) and Football Monthly magazines, and he's worked for the Sunday Times, Press Association and ESPN. He has faced golfing greats Sam Torrance and Sergio Garcia, but on the poker felt rather than the golf course. Jeff's favourite course played is Sandy Lane in Barbados, which went far better than when he played Matfen Hall in Northumberland, where he crashed the buggy on the way to the 1st tee!
-
-
Best Yellow Golf Balls 2022
From budget to premium models, yellow golf balls are now available right across the performance and price spectrum
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Report: Woods And McIlroy Propose Stadium-Based Events To Combat LIV Threat
The two superstars received a positive reaction at last week’s players' meeting to their technology-based ideas
By Jeff Kimber • Published