Tiger Woods Unveils Himself As 'PGA Tour 2K23' Cover Star

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Tiger Woods is making a return to the world of video games, with the great man himself confirming he will be the cover star of the new PGA Tour 2K23 game.

“Excited and honored to be the cover athlete for #PGATOUR2K23!” tweeted Tiger, before teasing that more information on the game will be given on Monday. Woods was the face of golf games for years under the old EA Sports titles, but has not fronted one since Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2014 was released in 2013.

Excited and honored to be the cover athlete for #PGATOUR2K23! More to come on 8/22 from @PGATOUR2K! #MoreGolfMoreGame pic.twitter.com/sksyYxa7pFAugust 17, 2022 See more

Having been the cover star of the annual iteration of the Tiger Woods PGA Tour games since 1998, EA and Tiger went their separate ways, with the gaming giants releasing Rory McIlroy PGA Tour 2015 before calling time on the franchise. It looked like Tiger’s time in gaming was over, but last year he signed an exclusive deal with 2K as an Executive Director and consultant for their 2K golf game.

At that time, he said: “I am looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I’ve found the right partners to make it happen. I’m honored to take part in this opportunity and look forward to sharing my expertise and insights as we build the future of golf video games together.”

Now it looks like that work is almost done, with Tiger tweeting the new front cover, where he takes over from close friend Justin Thomas, who was the cover star for the first 2K golf game, PGA Tour 2K21.

2K, which is probably best known for its series on NBA games, is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, which also owns Rockstar Games, publisher of the Grand Theft Auto series. EA Sports has also announced its return to the golf game market, with EA Sports PGA Tour set for release next Spring.