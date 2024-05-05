Tiger Woods' Iconic Red Polo Sells Out Within Hours Of Release On Sun Day Red Website
If you wanted to get hold of the famous red polo that Tiger dons, you would have had to be quick, as the first batch of the 'All Things Red' Collection sold out rapidly!
Following Sun Day Red's first batch release on the 1st May, many users were asking the question - 'Where is the red?' Now, on Sunday 5th May, their questions were answered, but not for long!
Prior to its release on the 5th May, both Tiger Woods and Sun Day Red teased the new 'All Things Red' collection and, within hours of going on sale, sizes from small to extra-extra large had already sold out on the Sun Day Red website.
It's hardly surprising... Arguably the most iconic piece of golf clothing over the past few decades has been the red polo shirt that Woods wears on Sunday. An item which viewers haven't tired of seeing throughout the 15 Major victories and 82 PGA Tour titles.
The significance of the color red goes back to Woods' junior days and the influence of his mother, Kultida: "The red story is actually a good one. It comes from my mom. My mom thought it was my being a Capricorn, whatever, it was my power color or some B.S. thing like that," the 48-year-old said in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
"So I end up wearing red and end up winning some junior golf tournaments. And then, to spite her, I wore blue and I did not win those tournaments. So mama's always right."
Amongst the new red release was the Delta PA polo, which also featured in 'black', 'moon', and 'hunter' colors. The cost of that was $120, whilst the 3D Knit Polo came in at $150, with it also available in the same colorways.
Although it's not confirmed, Woods' PGA Championship outfits were listed on the Sun Day Red website recently, with the 48-year-old seemingly planning to make an appearance at Valhalla. Along with the second Major of the year, Woods was granted a special exemption into the 2024 US Open by the USGA at the start of May.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
