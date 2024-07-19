Tiger Woods Falls To Third Consecutive Major Missed Cut At The Open
It was a week to forget for Woods, as rounds of 79 and 77 meant the three-time Claret Jug winner finished well outside the cut line at Royal Troon
After an eight-over-par round of 79 on Thursday, it was always going to be a tall order for Tiger Woods to make the cut at The 152nd Open Championship, with the American struggling throughout at Royal Troon.
In tough conditions on Friday, the three-time Claret Jug winner could only manage a six-over-par second round of 77, as his 14-over-par tournament total was well back of the project cut line.
It now means that Woods has missed the cut in his last three consecutive Major events, as he failed to make the weekend at the PGA Championship, US Open and now Open Championship.
To add further, his last seven Major events has seen him miss the cut in four of them, withdraw in two and finish in solo 60th. That event was the Masters in 2024, where Woods fired rounds of 73, 72, 82 and 77.
What's more, it's the first time that Woods has missed three consecutive Major cuts since 2015, where the 48-year-old failed to make it into the weekend of the same three events as above. That time around, he finished 16-over-par at the US Open, seven-over at The Open and four-over at the PGA Championships.
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
Speaking after his round, Woods stated: "Well, it wasn't very good. I made a double there at two right out of the hopper when I needed to go the other way. Just was fighting it pretty much all day. I never really hit it close enough to make birdies and consequently made a lot of bogeys.
"I'd like to have played more (coming into the event), but I just wanted to make sure that I was able to play the Major championships this year. I got a lot of time off to get better, to be better physically, which has been the case all year. I've gotten better, even though my results really haven't shown it, but physically I've gotten better, which is great. I just need to keep progressing like that and then eventually start playing more competitively and start getting into kind of the competitive flow again".
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The missed cut now brings an end to Woods' Major season, a year where he has played 10 rounds and failed to break par, with the American finished with a combined score of 44-over-par.
According to Woods, he will tee it up next at the Hero World Challenge in December, stating: I'm not going to play until then. I'm going to just keep getting physically better and keep working on it. Hopefully just come back for our -- what is it, our fifth major, the Father/Son, so looking forward to it".
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
How Many Dimples Are There On A Golf Ball?
Dimples are a crucial feature of the golf ball, but how many should there be and what are they for?
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Open Leader Shane Lowry Involved In Lengthy Ruling After Spectator Finds His Ball In Gorse Bushes
The Irishman was forced to take a drop onto a different hole during round two in a ruling that took over 20 minutes
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Open Leader Shane Lowry Involved In Lengthy Ruling After Spectator Finds His Ball In Gorse Bushes
The Irishman was forced to take a drop onto a different hole during round two in a ruling that took over 20 minutes
By Elliott Heath Published
-
John Daly Becomes Second Past Champion To Withdraw From 2024 Open
The 1995 Open champion is out with a knee injury
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Past Champion Ernie Els Withdraws From 152nd Open
The two-time Claret Jug winner withdrew after shooting an 82 in round one at Royal Troon
By Elliott Heath Published
-
The Open Projected Cut And Live Leaderboard: Day 2 At Royal Troon As Shane Lowry Maintains Solo Lead as Tiger Woods Misses The Cut
Daniel Brown and Shane Lowry starred on Thursday at Troon - follow along to see who takes the 36-hole lead and who makes the cut
By James Nursey Last updated
-
'It Was Brutal' - How Changing Winds Caused Havoc In First Round Of Open Championship
The changing winds at Royal Troon confounded the best players in the world on day one, forcing many to abandon their game plans
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
How All 17 LIV Golfers Fared On Day One Of The 2024 Open
Brooks Koepka leads the LIV Golf charge and sits just outside of the top-10 after 18 holes at Royal Troon
By Elliott Heath Published
-
‘I Played This Wind Two Weeks Ago’ - Lowry’s Early Troon Scouting Mission Pays Off For Lowest First Round Major Score
The 37-year-old carded a five-under-par first round to sit one back of the lead of The Open Championship, with Lowry crediting a scouting trip a fortnight ago for his excellent play
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Tiger Woods Facing Another Missed Cut After Struggling In First Round Of Open Championship
The 15-time Major champion battled to a disappointing eight-over 79 in his first round of the Open Championship at Royal Troon
By Joel Kulasingham Published