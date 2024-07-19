Tiger Woods Falls To Third Consecutive Major Missed Cut At The Open

After an eight-over-par round of 79 on Thursday, it was always going to be a tall order for Tiger Woods to make the cut at The 152nd Open Championship, with the American struggling throughout at Royal Troon.

In tough conditions on Friday, the three-time Claret Jug winner could only manage a six-over-par second round of 77, as his 14-over-par tournament total was well back of the project cut line.

It now means that Woods has missed the cut in his last three consecutive Major events, as he failed to make the weekend at the PGA Championship, US Open and now Open Championship.

To add further, his last seven Major events has seen him miss the cut in four of them, withdraw in two and finish in solo 60th. That event was the Masters in 2024, where Woods fired rounds of 73, 72, 82 and 77.

What's more, it's the first time that Woods has missed three consecutive Major cuts since 2015, where the 48-year-old failed to make it into the weekend of the same three events as above. That time around, he finished 16-over-par at the US Open, seven-over at The Open and four-over at the PGA Championships.

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

Speaking after his round, Woods stated: "Well, it wasn't very good. I made a double there at two right out of the hopper when I needed to go the other way. Just was fighting it pretty much all day. I never really hit it close enough to make birdies and consequently made a lot of bogeys.

"I'd like to have played more (coming into the event), but I just wanted to make sure that I was able to play the Major championships this year. I got a lot of time off to get better, to be better physically, which has been the case all year. I've gotten better, even though my results really haven't shown it, but physically I've gotten better, which is great. I just need to keep progressing like that and then eventually start playing more competitively and start getting into kind of the competitive flow again".

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The missed cut now brings an end to Woods' Major season, a year where he has played 10 rounds and failed to break par, with the American finished with a combined score of 44-over-par.

According to Woods, he will tee it up next at the Hero World Challenge in December, stating: I'm not going to play until then. I'm going to just keep getting physically better and keep working on it. Hopefully just come back for our -- what is it, our fifth major, the Father/Son, so looking forward to it".