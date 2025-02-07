Tiger Woods Confirmed For Genesis Invitational Return
The 15-time Major winner will make his first start of the year next week at Torrey Pines
Tiger Woods will make his first PGA Tour start of the year at next week's Genesis Invitational, the 15-time Major winner has confirmed.
It will be Woods' first start on the US circuit since July's Open Championship at Royal Troon before he underwent a sixth back surgery.
Woods returned at the PGA Tour Champions' PNC Championship alongside son Charlie in December, where Team Woods lost out to Team Langer in a playoff. He has also played in two TGL matches for his Jupiter Links side in recent weeks.
A post shared by The Genesis Invitational (@thegenesisinv)
A photo posted by on
This year's Genesis Invitational will not be played at Riviera Country Club as per usual due to the recent LA wildfires, with San Diego's Torrey Pines acting as a replacement venue.
The tournament will take place over Torrey Pines' South Course, which is the layout that hosts the weekend action at the Farmers Insurance Open as well as all four days' play in its previous US Opens.
Woods, who hosts the Genesis Invitational, has won at Torrey Pines eight times, including the 2008 US Open and seven Farmers Insurance Opens.
Next week's event, one the PGA Tour's $20m Signature Events, will be the 49-year-old's first start since the passing of his mother this week. Woods announced on Tuesday that Kultida had died, writing: “She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The 82-time PGA Tour could have potentially returned to competitive action at December's Hero World Challenge but admitted that he was not sharp enough. He has clearly been working hard on his body and game this year and feels ready to test himself against the PGA Tour's best.
The Genesis Invitational features a limited, but very strong, field and will be headlined by Woods as well as the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa. It is unclear if World No.2 Xander Schauffele will return to action yet, with the two-time Major champion currently nursing a rib injury.
The Tour's Signature Events are elevated above the full-field tournaments in terms of prize money and points but Woods has his own exemption into all of them.
In the memo released last year, the PGA Tour said: "An additional sponsor exemption will be created to recognize Tiger Woods in his own category as a player who has reached an exceptional lifetime achievement threshold of 80+ career wins."
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
LIV Boss Gives His Verdict On President Trump's Involvement In Merger Talks
New LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil says he's "very happy" US President Donald Trump is getting involved in talks to settle the deal with the PGA Tour
By Paul Higham Published
-
Rickie Fowler Withdraws From WM Phoenix Open
The American pulled out of the event at TPC Scottsdale prior to round two, having carded a three-over 74 on Thursday
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Boss Gives His Verdict On President Trump's Involvement In Merger Talks
New LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil says he's "very happy" US President Donald Trump is getting involved in talks to settle the deal with the PGA Tour
By Paul Higham Published
-
Rickie Fowler Withdraws From WM Phoenix Open
The American pulled out of the event at TPC Scottsdale prior to round two, having carded a three-over 74 on Thursday
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
PGA Tour Confirms Meeting With US President Donald Trump In Effort To Conclude PIF Deal
A statement has confirmed that PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and player director Adam Scott met with Trump on 4 February
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Many Holes-In-One Have There Been On The Stadium 16th At The WM Phoenix Open?
The "loudest hole in golf" has been the scene of several aces through the years - here are the details
By Mike Hall Published
-
Red Cards, Tournament Bans And Penalty Shots: Here Are Golf Monthly's Radical Changes That Will Solve Slow Play On Tour
With slow play still a major problem for viewers being turned off from watching professional golf, we have 10 radical ideas to try and eradicate the issue
By Paul Higham Published
-
McIlroy And DeChambeau Confirmed In All-Star Line-Up For Happy Gilmore 2
The likes of Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau have been confirmed in the Happy Gilmore 2 cast, with Netflix releasing footage of them filming the much-hyped sequel which will feature in the latest Full Swing season
By Paul Higham Published
-
How Long Does It Take To Build TPC Scottsdale’s 16th Hole Stadium At The WM Phoenix Open?
It's one of the most recognizable features on the PGA Tour, but is 'The Coliseum' at the WM Phoenix Open up all year round? Here, we take you through the details
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Huge TV Numbers Generated By Rory McIlroy's Pebble Beach Win Buck Recent PGA Tour Trend
Rory McIlroy's victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was reportedly the most-watched non-Major and non-Players broadcast for over a year
By Jonny Leighfield Published