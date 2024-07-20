Tiger Woods Flies To Michigan To Support Son Charlie At US Junior Amateur

Tiger Woods' time at The 152nd Open Championship ended on Friday after the 15-time Major winner missed the cut at Royal Troon by eight strokes.

Woods carded a 79 on Thursday and a 77 during round two in tricky conditions on the west coast of Scotland and consequently missed out on playing the weekend for third time in four Majors this season.

Speaking after his round, the American said: "Well, it wasn't very good. I made a double there at two right out of the hopper when I needed to go the other way. Just was fighting it pretty much all day. I never really hit it close enough to make birdies and consequently made a lot of bogeys."

The 82-time PGA Tour winner wasted little time in staying on site to debrief, either, instead travelling to Glasgow International airport on Saturday morning and flying back to America via his private jet.

X account Radaratlas2 noted that Woods' plane departed Scotland around 10am local time and was jetting towards Pontiac, Michigan - close to Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills - where he expected to land almost seven hours later.

Tiger Woods' airplane #N517TW is outbound Prestwick #EGPK direct to Pontiac, Michigan #KPTK to watch on as Charlie plays in the US Junior Amateur at Oakland Hills pic.twitter.com/WvySu50V6EJuly 20, 2024

Tiger's son Charlie is due to make his debut at the US Junior Amateur there next week, a championship he qualified for by winning his local event at Eagle Trace Golf Club in Florida last month.

Charlie Woods will line up in a 264-strong field for the tournament, held between 22-27 July, at the famous venue which has previously hosted the US Open six times and is confirmed to do so again twice more in future.

While Charlie is experiencing a US Junior Amateur for the first time, his father won the tournament three times in a row between 1991-1993. Tiger is expected to be on hand to offer support and guidance throughout the week before the pair team up later in the year in what should be one of Woods' few remaining appearances in 2024.

Following another disappointing week at Royal Troon, Woods admitted he would not return to competitive action until the Hero World Challenge in December as he and son Charlie prepare for their "fifth Major" - the PNC Championship - shortly after that.

After missing the cut at The Open, Woods said: "I'm not going to play until [December]. I'm going to just keep getting physically better and keep working on it. Hopefully just come back for our -- what is it, our fifth major, the Father/Son, so looking forward to it."