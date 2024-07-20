Tiger Woods Flies To Michigan To Support Son Charlie At US Junior Amateur
The 15-time Major winner missed the cut at The Open in Scotland and quickly flew back to America to support his son
Tiger Woods' time at The 152nd Open Championship ended on Friday after the 15-time Major winner missed the cut at Royal Troon by eight strokes.
Woods carded a 79 on Thursday and a 77 during round two in tricky conditions on the west coast of Scotland and consequently missed out on playing the weekend for third time in four Majors this season.
Speaking after his round, the American said: "Well, it wasn't very good. I made a double there at two right out of the hopper when I needed to go the other way. Just was fighting it pretty much all day. I never really hit it close enough to make birdies and consequently made a lot of bogeys."
The 82-time PGA Tour winner wasted little time in staying on site to debrief, either, instead travelling to Glasgow International airport on Saturday morning and flying back to America via his private jet.
X account Radaratlas2 noted that Woods' plane departed Scotland around 10am local time and was jetting towards Pontiac, Michigan - close to Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills - where he expected to land almost seven hours later.
Tiger Woods' airplane #N517TW is outbound Prestwick #EGPK direct to Pontiac, Michigan #KPTK to watch on as Charlie plays in the US Junior Amateur at Oakland Hills pic.twitter.com/WvySu50V6EJuly 20, 2024
Tiger's son Charlie is due to make his debut at the US Junior Amateur there next week, a championship he qualified for by winning his local event at Eagle Trace Golf Club in Florida last month.
Charlie Woods will line up in a 264-strong field for the tournament, held between 22-27 July, at the famous venue which has previously hosted the US Open six times and is confirmed to do so again twice more in future.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
While Charlie is experiencing a US Junior Amateur for the first time, his father won the tournament three times in a row between 1991-1993. Tiger is expected to be on hand to offer support and guidance throughout the week before the pair team up later in the year in what should be one of Woods' few remaining appearances in 2024.
Following another disappointing week at Royal Troon, Woods admitted he would not return to competitive action until the Hero World Challenge in December as he and son Charlie prepare for their "fifth Major" - the PNC Championship - shortly after that.
After missing the cut at The Open, Woods said: "I'm not going to play until [December]. I'm going to just keep getting physically better and keep working on it. Hopefully just come back for our -- what is it, our fifth major, the Father/Son, so looking forward to it."
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
The Open Leaderboard And Live Updates: Day 3 From Royal Troon
Will Shane Lowry extend his lead or will he be caught by the chasing pack? It's all to play for on Saturday at Troon
By James Nursey Last updated
-
Max Homa Holes Incredible Putt At 18th Hole To Make Open Cut
Needing a birdie at the last, the American rolled in a putt of some 30-feet to make the weekend at Royal Troon
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Open Leaderboard And Live Updates: Day 3 From Royal Troon
Will Shane Lowry extend his lead or will he be caught by the chasing pack? It's all to play for on Saturday at Troon
By James Nursey Last updated
-
Max Homa Holes Incredible Putt At 18th Hole To Make Open Cut
Needing a birdie at the last, the American rolled in a putt of some 30-feet to make the weekend at Royal Troon
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rory McIlroy Reacts To First Open Missed Cut In Five Years
The four-time Major winner struggled yet again on Friday, as McIlroy stuttered to a four-over-par round of 75 to miss the cut comfortably at Royal Troon
By Matt Cradock Published
-
9 Big Names To Miss The Cut At The 2024 Open
A number of box office names are heading home early after missing the cut at Royal Troon
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Tiger Woods Confirms Next Start Ahead Of 'Fifth Major' With Son Charlie
Woods won't play again until December, he confirmed to media after his missed cut at Royal Troon
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Scottie Scheffler’s Caddie Struck With Mystery Illness During Open Championship
Although Scheffler's caddie, Ted Scott, was suffering with illness on Friday, he managed to get through it as Scheffler moved into contention at Royal Troon
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Amateur Champion Repeats Sir Nick Faldo's Open-Winning Round To Land Bet For 1,700 Punters
Jacob Skov Olesen stitched together an incredibly consistent round at The Open Championship on Friday which helped him climb the leaderboard and his backers to a helpful profit
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Open Contender Makes Back-To-Back 9s In 20-Over-Par Round Of 91
It was a turbulent day for Aguri Iwasaki, who made back-to-back nines on Friday at Royal Troon and carded a second round 91
By Matt Cradock Published