Charlie Woods Wins Qualifier To Reach US Junior Amateur Championship

Charlie Woods will follow in dad Tiger’s footsteps by playing in the US Junior Amateur Championship at Oakland Hills Country Club after winning a qualifier.

The 15-year-old achieved a one-under 71 at the event at Eagle Trace Golf Club in Florida to reach the tournament, which Tiger won three times between 1991 and 1993.

Charlie Woods won the US Junior Am qualifier at Eagle Trace GC today with a 1 under 71. Good to see him playing against his own age group and performing well 👏 @acaseofthegolf1 @Daniel_Rapaport @NUCLRGOLF pic.twitter.com/YvJ7WXsbZTJune 19, 2024

The result means Woods will line up in a 264-strong field for the tournament, which will be held between 20 to 27 July at the famous Michigan venue, which has previously hosted the US Open six times and is confirmed to do so again twice more in future.

The first two days of action will consist of strokeplay before reverting to match play in the final four days, where Woods will be hoping to compete in the 36-hole championship match on the final day.

Charlie gave Tiger putting advice at the US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlie’s achievement is the latest sign that his fledgling career is firmly on the right track following encouraging signs in recent years.

In 2022, he won the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour’s Major Championship at Village Golf Course in the Boys 11-13 category, something he repeated year after in the Boys 14-15 category.

Also in 2023, He shot a 66 in the Last Chance Regional to close out victory and qualify for the 2023 Notah Begay III Boys' Jr Golf National Championship in the Boys 14-15 category, where he finished T17 with Tiger caddying for him every day.

Then, in November 2023, he helped his team to the Florida High School Athletic Association Class A State Championship.

If history is a guide, Tiger will likely accompany his son, either in a purely supportive role or as his caddie again, though the tournament begins the day after the end of The Open at Royal Troon in Scotland, where the 15-time Major winner is expected to compete. Therefore, if Woods makes the cut, he will have a quick turnaround to make it back to the US to be there when Charlie begins.

The pair were seen together in public most recently before the US Open, where Woods Sr revealed his son had been giving him putting advice before teeing it up at the Pinehurst No.2 Major.