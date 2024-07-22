Charlie Woods Off To Disappointing Start At US Junior Amateur
Woods shot a 12-over-par opening round with dad Tiger watching on at Oakland Hills to leave himself lots of work to do to make the knockout stages
Charlie Woods has his work cut out to make the knockout stages of the US Junior Amateur after carding a 12-over-par score of 82 in the first round at Oakland Hills in Michigan.
The son of legendary 15-time Major winner Tiger sits outside of the top 250 competitors following the first day, with the top 64 making it through to the knockout stages.
Woods Jnr, watched on by large crowds including his dad on the North Course at the six-time US Open, three-time PGA Championship and 2004 Ryder Cup venue, began the day with three pars before a double bogey at the par 3 4th hole.
The 15-year-old bounced back with a birdie on the 625 yard par 5 5th but dropped shots at 6 and 8 before a double bogey at the 9th to turn in five-over-par.
He went onto make another double at the par 4 11th and followed it with his second birdie of the day at the par 5 12th to get back to six-over. It went downhill from there, though, with two bogeys and two further doubles in his last six holes to post an 82.
He is currently ten strokes adrift of the top 64-and-ties, meaning he'll need a low round on day two when he tackles the South Course, which is the layout that has hosted the Majors and Ryder Cup.
Woods trails leader Tyler Watts by 17 strokes. Watts, from Huntsville, Alabama, is currently 7th in the American Junior Golf Association rankings.
Blades Brown, who played in the PGA Tour's Myrtle Beach Classic earlier this year, is one back of the lead at four-under.
Miles Russell, the 15-year-old who made the cut on the Korn Ferry Tour this year and also played in the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the PGA Tour, looks set to make it through after shooting a two-under first round. Russell also occupies the No.1 spot in the American Junior Golf Association rankings.
Charlie Woods qualified for his first US Junior after carding a one-under-par 71 to win his qualifier at Eagle Trace Golf Club in Coral Springs, Florida last month.
Charlie Woods first shot hit at his first ever USGA event. 347-yard, par-4, No 1 on the North Course at Oakland Hills CC.Hello, world! #USJuniorAmateur pic.twitter.com/t8TO245BOhJuly 22, 2024
The maximum age for competing is 18 so Charlie has another three further years of eligibility for the event.
His dad, Tiger, famously won the US Junior Amateur three years in a row from 1991 to 1993.
We know that we'll see Charlie back on our screens in December at the PNC Championship once again after Tiger confirmed their participation following his missed cut at The Open.
"No, I'm not going to play until then," Woods said of the Hero World Challenge and his plans.
"I'm going to just keep getting physically better and keep working on it. Hopefully just come back for what is it, our fifth Major, the Father/Son, so looking forward to it."
