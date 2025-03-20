What's A 'Scottie Style' Cheeseburger? Scheffler Explains Masters Champions Dinner Menu...Including The Dish He Injured His Hand Making On Christmas Day

One of the perks, or rather the responsibilities, of winning The Masters is hosting the Champions Dinner in the week of the tournament just before play begins at Augusta National.

A Green Jacket is very much required to gain entry into this exclusive dinner on the Tuesday before the tournament, which in 2025 will see Scottie Scheffler playing host for a second time.

And he's kept things pretty much the same as his first Champions Dinner at Augusta National as he sticks to his Texas roots, but with a few additions here and there.

One of which is a new addition to the appetizers of 'Papa Scheff's Meatballs and Ravioli Bites' - which is a playful nod to the meal he was making at Christmas when he suffered his hand injury.

Papa Scheff is also now the name his father is known by to his grandchildren, and Scheffler says of his father that "his best meal was always meatballs."

There's also the addition of 'Texas-Style Chili' on the menu to replace the tortilla soup that proved a bit too fiery for a lot of the previous Masters winners at the 2023 Champions Dinner.

That's a nod to his coach Randy Smith, who is something of a chili master according to Scheffler - continuing the rather homely theme of the dinner.

"Yeah, it's a little bit more of the same," Scheffler said of his menu. "It's my favorite foods, haven't quite changed too much but there's a little bit, I would say, more kind of nostalgic stuff. My dad's meatballs made the menu.

"I think there's a meatball and ravioli type of dish that was always my favorite thing growing up. My dad, his best meal was always meatballs. So I think that's going to be one of the appetizers.

"Then the soup, my coach makes the best chili, Randy does. So I think they are trying to use his recipe for the chili inspiration."

"So that's really fun, those two things, and then I think we're doing ribeye again, and some red fish and tequila and bourbon this time.

"It should be a fun night, fun meal, and very excited about being able to host a Champion's Dinner again and very excited to see what how it's prepared and what the chefs at Augusta pull off this year. I'm really looking forward to it."

And Scheffler also explained what the 'Scottie Style' in the cheeseburger sliders meant, with his particular way of eating one of his favourite foods.

"It's as simple as cheeseburgers is my favorite food," he explained. "I don't eat them now as often as I did when I was a kid. I've got to watch a little bit more what I eat now.

"But "Scottie style," I always put the fries on my burger, and that's what "Scottie style" is. It's fries on the patty. It's usually thin patties.

"So my favorite burger place here in town, it's thin patties with cheese in between each patty. And I'll find some of the melted cheese, throw the fries in there, catch up. It's pretty great."